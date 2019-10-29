The Burlsworth Trophy Becomes Member of NCFAA

Fayetteville, Ark. – October 28, 2019 – The Burlsworth Trophy, named in honor of Arkansas Razorback All-American Brandon Burlsworth, is the newest member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). Founded in 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy recognizes the most outstanding NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision player who began his career as a walk-on.

The Burlsworth Trophy joins 24 other prestigious awards, including the Outland Trophy, the Doak Walker Award, and the Heisman Trophy in the NCFAA. The Burlsworth Trophy and the Broyles Award are the only NCFAA members originating from the state of Arkansas.

Brandon Burlsworth came to the University of Arkansas as a walk-on in 1994 and completed his college career as a two-time All-Conference player and a first team All-American. He was the first Razorback football player in history to complete his master’s degree before playing his final college game. Burlsworth was the 63rd overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft. Tragically, he was killed in an auto accident just eleven days later.

The Burlsworth Trophy has no watch list but maintains a nomination period where each FBS school may nominate players. Nominees are voted on by a distinguished selection committee consisting of former players and coaches that represent the highest level of the sport.

Past Burlsworth Trophy winners include:

2010 – Sean Bedford, Georgia Tech

2011 – Austin Davis, Southern Miss.

2012 – Matt McGloin, Penn State

2013 – Jared Abbrederis, Wisconsin

2014 – Justin Hardy, East Carolina

2015 – Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2016 – Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2017 – Luke Falk, Washington State

2018 – Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

Proceeds from the Burlsworth Trophy benefit the programs of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation which was founded in 1999. The mission of the foundation is to support the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities.

Among the many programs of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation are the Burls Kids that allows underprivileged children the opportunity to visit a college campus and see their first Arkansas Razorback football game. The Burlsworth Character Award is a national award that is available to every high school football program in the country. This award recognizes and promotes high character in high school athletes. The Eyes of a Champion program provides comprehensive eye exams and glasses to needy children in the state of Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma with a goal of being active in all 50 states.

The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee selects three finalists that will take part in the annual ceremony with the winner being announced near the end of the program. The 2019 Burlsworth Trophy ceremony luncheon will be held on December 9 at 11:30 AM at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale, Ark., and hosted by the Springdale Rotary Club.

The National College Football Awards Association encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about our story.

For more information about the Burlsworth Trophy and its charitable programs, visit burlsworthtrophy.com.