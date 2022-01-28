Arkansas starting quarterback, KJ Jefferson, and Offensive Lineman, Dalton Wagner, showed up to the Grove Comedy Club last night to answer questions from the speaker and fans. This event was a hour as both Arkansas football players answered all their questions and took pictures with our very own CJ Maclin and fans after the event concluded. Next week they will host two more big names for Arkansas football.
The Grove Comedy Club showcases two Arkansas football players
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated: