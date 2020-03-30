D1 Council votes to give eligibility relief to spring-sport athletes

FILE – This March 12, 2020, file photo, shows the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Spring-sport athletes will get a year of eligibility back. Here is the NCAA’s release on Monday.

DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0 — NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020

There are a lot of moving parts still to be determined, but we wanted to be able to give you information as it was available on the status of the eligibility relief for D1 students.

It was first reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, tweeting this around 5:30pm on March 30th.

Source tells @TheAthleticCFB that the NCAA Division I Council has approved blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes to get an extra year of eligibility. Schools will be able to offer less (or zero) aid or match what they provided this year. Up to each school for each athlete. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 30, 2020

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball also putting out:

I was told the vote tally to give everyone a waiver was overwhelmingly a yes with no’s in the single digits. Have not confirmed this figure with a second soruce, but it’s the same source the blanket waiver came from. https://t.co/hEvrrmITe0 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 30, 2020

NCAA will allow all spring semester student-athletes additional year of eligibility, sources told @Stadium. 1st reported by The Athletic. FInancial aid for seniors that return are exempt from financial aid limits & winter semester athletes were denied an extra year, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 30, 2020

On March 13th, the NCAA Council Coordination Committee released a statement saying “eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports.” That would pertain to baseball, golf, men’s volleyball, lacrosse, rowing, softball, tennis, track and water polo. The question at the time? When would that be formally adopted as an adjustment in the waiver process for athletes?

