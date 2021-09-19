The Morning After: 5 Things to Know About Arkansas’45-10 Win Over Georgia Southern

FAYETTEVILLE — Np. 20 Arkansas rolled up 633 yards of total offense on Saturday while only giving up 233 to Georgia Southern in a 45-10 blowout.

It was a game Arkansas took control of early and were never really threatened though it appeared maybe they took their foot off the pedal a little in the second quarter. But they dominated the second half and got the win to move to 3-0.

Here’s five things to know from the game.

Deep at Running Back

Arkansas rushed for 269 yards on Saturday with redshirt freshman Dominique Johnson leading the way with five carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas has recorded 200 or more rushing yards in the season’s first three games for the first time since 2013. For the second straight week, the Razorbacks did so without any running back hitting the 100-yard mark.

Six running backs played and all rushed for 17 yards or more.

Putting Points on Board

The Hogs have scored 38 or more points in each of the first three games. This is the first time for them to do that since 2011 (which was last year they also beat Texas A&M). Arkansas opened that season with Missouri State (51), New Mexico (52) and Troy (38).

Arkansas only scored 38 or more points in one game in 2020. That was a 50-48 loss to Missouri in Week 9. They came close with 35 at Florida, but gave up 63 that game.

In 2011, Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 42-38. That was Bobby Petrino’s last season at Arkansas and also the last time the Hogs have defeated the Aggies.

Penalties

After cutting the penalties down against Texas, the Hogs took a step back in that regard on Saturday. They had nine penalties for 93 yards. Sam Pittman wasn’t pleased with that statistic and knows they have to clean it up in the future.

Overlooked Razorback

An overlooked Razorback is sophomore walk-on kicker Vito Calvaruso. He has been outstanding on kickoffs this season. On Saturday, he had eight kickoffs with seven resulting in touchbacks.

Special teams were very special on Saturday. Reid Bauer punted five times and averaged 43.4 yards with one inside the 20. Cam Little made his only field goal attempt and was perfect on point after touchdowns.

2016

Arkansas’ 3-0 start to season matches what was last done in 2016. But that team was just 4-6 the remainder of the season to finish 7-6. They lost to Missouri to end the regular season and then Virginia Tech in a bowl game.