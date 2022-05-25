FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA-KFTA)-

The top 15 ranked Razorbacks fall in the second round of the SEC baseball Tournament to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Hoover, AL, 4-3. The Razorbacks head coach, Dave Van Horn, did not coach today’s game because he wasn’t feeling well, but he is resting comfortably. The Hogs fielding was not up to par in their first matchup in this rainy week and they paid for it early in this matchup. Two SEC games have been moved to tomorrow because of weather conditions coming into Alabama.

They will play the loser between Texas A&M and Florida.