The Men’s basketball team are on an absolute roll right now. Winning their last 12 out of 13 games.

The Razorbacks end a 14-game losing streak in Gainesville, Florida when they took down the Florida Gators, 82-74 behind Davonte Davis’ orchestrating effort. Davis ended with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists and handled the ball down the stretch. Jaylin Williams had his fifth straight double double in that game and another bright side for Arkansas, was that JD Notae had zero fouls after fouling out against Tennessee back on February 19th.

JD also had 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists and played almost the entire 40 minutes. They need him for the rest of the season to stay out of foul trouble, and when he does, good things happen for this team.

The only game that got away for Arkansas in these last 13 matchups, was the Alabama game. That day they couldn’t buy a shot, a layup, and their top scorer was also in foul trouble the entire game in Tuscaloosa.

They still battled and almost found a way to win that game against the Crimson Tide after missing a shot at the buzzer from half court.

Defense has been a top priority for the Hogs here basically in this new year of 2022, and it has changed the way Arkansas plays basketball.

But this weekend, they face an opponent which probably all Razorback fans don’t like, and that’s the sixth ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Head Coach Eric Musselman knows this game will be a battle at BWA.

“We certainly have talked to our team about the fact that we think Kentucky and Auburn and Tennessee are all teams that can make a Final Four and certainly feel like Kentucky is a team that can win a National Championship based on their talent. Based on Coach Calipari’s experience coaching in big games and his X’s and O’s. So I guess we have to bring our A-game without a doubt across the board with everybody, because this Kentucky team is really good.” Eric Musselman

The last time John Calipari came into Bud Walton Arena, Calipari was thrown out after after two technical fouls were given to him in a tie game with 8 minutes to go.

Well don’t you get your hopes up Arkansas fans, because that probably won’t happen this time around and this Wildcat team is very different from that team just a couple of years ago. The rebounding game for the Razorbacks will be huge in this ball game. Coach Calipari knows that atmosphere in Fayetteville, Arkansas is unmatched.

“They play really hard, they don’t let go of the rope at any point in any game I’ve watched. I watched the Alabama game, they never stopped. They’re not going to beat themselves, you got to go in there and you got to beat them and it’s really hard to do.” John Calipari

Jaylin Williams is second in the SEC in rebounds and the guy that trails him is the 6’9 Kentucky Wildcat, Oscar Tshiebwe, who is a rebounding machine. He leads the SEC in rebounds with 15 per contest. He can also score the basketball. Averaging just a bit over 16 points per contest, which is sixth best in the SEC. One of the most dominant players, not only in the SEC, but in the entire NCAA.

The Wildcats coming off a win over the LSU Tigers just two days ago at Rupp Arena, and their also on a roll in the SEC. Winning 8 out of their last 9 contests and they have also won a few games without a couple of their best players.

“They may not be ready in two days. We may have the same team going down to Arkansas.” – John Calipari on TyTy Washington & Sahvir Wheeler’s injury status

Both teams are two of the hottest teams in the SEC, but Kentucky is struggling with injuries. Sahvir Wheeler, who leads the SEC in assists, and TyTy Washington might not be available for the Wildcats on Saturday.

So if Kentucky is down those two players, that could be good news for Arkansas going back to Bud Walton Arena this week as they have their second to last home game of the 2022 season.