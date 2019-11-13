The Road To The NCAA Championships Runs Though Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 1 Arkansas women’s cross country team will continue their push to the NCAA Championships Friday, Nov. 15 at Agri Park as the Razorbacks host the NCAA South Central Region Championships for the fifth time in program history.

Teams competing at the Regional Championships include: Central Arkansas, Texas A&M, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, New Orleans, UL-Monroe, McNeese State, Abilene Christian, UT-Rio Grande Valley, Houston, North Texas, SMU, Texas, Baylor, UT-Arlington, Arkansas-Little Rock, Nicholls State, Tulane, Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-CC, Rice, Texas State, Arkansas State,

LSU.

Arkansas returns four or the seven All-region performers from last season including Taylor Werner, Lauren Gregory, Carina Viljoen, and Maddy Reed. The Razorbacks have won the team title for eight consecutive years, having placed the top overall performer at the meet the last five seasons.

Last Year’s Regional in College Station

» Champions: Arkansas, 21 points (1-2-3-4-11)

» Margin of Victory: 78 points

» Champion: Katrina Robinson

» Runner-up: Texas, 99 points (7-9-19-31-33)

Arkansas Cross Country at the Regional Championships

» 56 All-Region selections since 2010

» 23 Regional Titles

» 10 Regional Individual Titles

» Most recent: 2018 – Katrina Robinson

» Largest Margin of Victory: 83 (2013)

Meet Info

The 2019 NCAA South Central Region Championships will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT with the women’s 6K race. Following the men’s 10K, an awards ceremony will be held for the top individual performers and team champions.

Live results will be available for the meet through Flash Results. Additional information regarding the meet can be found at the NCAA South Central Region Championships central.

Admission is free to fans of all ages.

For more information on Arkansas Cross Country including in-meet updates, follow @RazorbackTFon Twitter.