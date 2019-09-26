The Sept. 28 SEC Picks, Kickoff Times, Networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has five schools remaining undefeated heading into the Sept. 28 play.

This week, there will be six games on the slate with 10 schools in action. A couple teams will step outside the SEC this week while four of the games will be conference battles.

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times (Central) and networks for each game.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, AT& Stadium, 11 a.m., ESPN — These two schools are 2-2 and 0-1 in the SEC. Not sure this is what either envisioned entering this game. Arkansas lost to Ole Miss on the road and at home to San Jose State. Texas A&M fell at home last week to Auburn. The Pick: Texas A&M

Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network — A winless Vandy team is at home seeking to try to get into the win column. This should be a win for Vandy, but just a word of caution Northern Illinois has had two weeks to prepare for this game. Their losses are to Utah and Nebraska and a win over Illinois State. Arkansas found out what a team with two weeks to prepare can do if you don’t bring a full effort. The Pick: Vanderbilt

Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS — Alabama is one of the five SEC schools still undefeated. Hardly a shock as Nick Saban has had the Tide on a roll for several seasons now. Ole Miss is 2-2 and coming off a home loss to Cal. The Pick: Alabama

Towson at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network — The Gators are 4-0 and continue to get the the job done and find ways to win. They shouldn’t have to search too hard to find a way to win this one. The Pick: Florida

Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN — Auburn is 4-0 and Mississippi State 3-1. This could be a decent game. Auburn at home should be able to take care of the Bulldogs, but will need a good effort. Auburn has beaten Oregon and Texas A&M to get off to the impressive start. The Pick: Auburn

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — Kentucky is 2-2 overall and South Carolina 1-3. Both are 0-2 in the SEC. The loser of this game could be looking at a very long season. Kentucky is 0-1 away from home and has lost its last two games this season. The Pick: South Carolina