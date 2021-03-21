This week’s Football Recruiting Report with Hogville’s Otis Kirk

The Arkansas football team finally had the chance to play in front of fans at their first spring scrimmage on Saturday. There were even a few Arkansas recruiting targets watching the action from the stands.

In this week’s Football Recruiting Report, Otis Kirk, breaks down two wide receivers that could bring some firepower to the Arkansas offense, including Bentonville’s Charles Nimrod, who just received an offer from the Hogs. Kirk also discusses four-star offensive tackle, E’Marion Harris, who’s family connections to Arkansas football could land him in Fayetteville.

All that and more on this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report.