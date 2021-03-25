Those closest to Devo Davis react to freshman helping Hogs reach Sweet Sixteen

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A March Madness performance in Indianapolis is sending shockwaves through Arkansas, one player doing so specifically for Jacksonville.

Davonte Davis has served a major role in bringing the Razorbacks to the Sweet Sixteen. Earning a starter spot through the season, in March Madness he’s been a top-scorer, a defensive stopper, and a difference maker for the Hogs’ postseason run.

Nick Walters catches up with Devo’s guardian grandfather and his Jacksonville high school head coach to hear their reaction to the freshman making an impact on the team.