Three Highlights From Tru Carroll’s Speech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ Tru Carroll is the strength and conditioning coach.

On Monday, he met with the media to discuss the summer workouts as the 2019 season draws nearer. Arkansas will report on Thursday and then conduct their first practice on Friday beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The Hogs will then return to the practice fields on Saturday morning at 10:05 a.m. and Media Day will follow at 2:15 p.m.

Carroll touched on a wide variety of topics. Here’s three highlights of what he said.

Q — What’s the conditioning of the team this year as opposed to last year?

Carroll — “Honestly, I feel we’re in a much better spot than we were this time last year. Just physically, mentally from a team standpoint the guys being a cohesive unit. All those pieces are starting to gel together now. We’re a long ways from where we came, but still have a long ways to go to get where we need to be. Honestly, this time last year I wished I had a lot more time to get the team prepared for fall camp. We stand here today pretty happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish with the last eight weeks of the summer.”

Q — Who are the fastest guys on the team and the strongest?

Carroll — “The fastest guys on the team starting off with Jordan Jones. That guy can roll. Another guy who is deceptively fast is LaDarrius Bishop. He’s, if not faster, just as fast as Jordan Jones. I would say those two are the top two. Those guys move up to 23 miles per hour. From a strength standpoint, Jonathan Marshall hand’s down. He’s the strongest human being I’ve ever been around. He puts up some astronomical numbers on the clean squat and bench press. To honestly give him an accurate gauge of what his rep max is I can’t tell you what that is because that kind of weight doesn’t fit on the bars we have in the weight room. Marshall is a freak athlete. He has a 33-inch vertical. We maxed him at 650 on the squat, but he has got well more than that, 365 on the clean and 450 on the bench.”

Q — Which newcomers have impressed you the most?

Carroll — Honestly there’s quite a few of them who has impressed me. Obviously, Trey Knox was one guy you hit on just him coming in with just that physical presence. Not a lot you’ve got to do to get him ready for game day. Just don’t mess him up. A lot of these young linemen. Beaux Limmer is a Brahma bull. He’s putting up a lot of numbers that our upper class offensive linemen are putting up coming in as a true freshman. A lot of those young D-linemen. They’ve spent some time in the weight room as well. With Enoch (Jackson), Taurean (Carter), Collin (Clay) and Marcus (Miller). Those guys are an impressive group to work with. Just to know we are starting at this level versus year two, year three, you expect to see those numbers. They’re walking in the door with them. Jalen Catalon is doing phenomenal. Pound for pound he’s probably one of the strongest freshmen in that group because he came in with some unbelievable numbers also. He’s another one of those extra work guys that’s gonna be up there eight days a week. Mataio Soli is up to 240 (pounds) right now. He has added quite a bit of weight and it looks really good on him. So his numbers actually went up. He’s up to like a 33-, 34-inch vertical. That’s from a 30 when he was at 218 pounds. Genetically, he’s very gifted, but he has the work ethic to match what his parents already gave him. Zach Williams has had a phenomenal summer too. He is up to over 230 pounds now. He’s a guy that has really put in the work. He is a guy who has a 35-inch vertical. He has the highest vertical of any guy in the D-line room. He’s extremely explosive and it’s just the beginning for him. He’s a guy that if you look at his frame yes he’s filled out some, but he still has a long way to go before he maximizes what his frame can actually carry.”