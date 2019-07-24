Three Predictions About 2019 Football Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ football season is nearing and the expectations vary for how much success they will have in 2019.

While the SEC Media Days prediction has Arkansas finishing seventh in the West there’s some feelings by those close to the Hogs that it will be a better season than that.

It has already been predicted in this space that Arkansas will be much improved and have a very good chance to get to six wins and become bowl eligible.

Here’s three more predictions concerning Arkansas’ 2019 football season.

Arkansas Will Have a 1,000-yard Rusher

Last year, Rakeem Boyd led the Razorbacks in rushing with 734 yards on 123 carries. While Boyd played in all 12 games, he had to leave various games early due to injuries. He had eight starts on the season. If healthy, Boyd will top the 1,000-yard mark. Senior Devwah Whaley and junior Chase Hayden are also candidates if they get enough carries. Whaley was limited to seven games in 2019 and finished with 368 yards rushing. But if healthy for 12 games then Whaley becomes a candidate to get to a 1,000 yards. Hayden might have a better chance to get a 1,000 all-purpose yards if given enough reps. He is a very good receiver out of the backfield. Last season, Hayden rushed for 251 yards and had 61 yards on 11 receptions.

Nick Starkel Will Win Quarterback Job

While I fully expect Ben Hicks to start the 2019 season opener against Portland State, the prediction here is that Nick Starkel will win the job probably sooner rather than later into the season. Starkel came over from Texas A&M while Hicks played at SMU for three years under Chad Morris. Starkel has a strong arm and competed with Kellen Mond for the job at A&M. Starkel showed what he was capable of in 2017 when he completed 123 of 205 passes (60-percent) for 1,793 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Starkel sees the entire field very well and could give Arkansas’ offense a big boost. A scenario that could play out is Starkel comes off the bench in Oxford to lead the Hogs past Ole Miss then wins the starting job.

Leading Receiver

In 2018, Arkansas’ leading receiver was LaMichael Pettway and Cheyenne O’Grady with 30 receptions each. O’Grady is back and could have an outstanding senior season. But here’s to predicting that true freshman Trey Knox leads Arkansas in receptions this season. Knox is one of Arkansas’ talented group of freshmen receivers. Hudson Henry will also join the mix at tight end this fall and is likely to have a big impact. Also back at wide receiver are Deon Stewart (22 catches), Mike Woods (18) and Jordan Jones (17) among others. The other freshmen wide receivers to watch are Treylon Burks, TQ Jackson and Shamar Nash. John David White is a very talented walk-on freshman wide receiver. It will be interesting to see what kind of seasons that Koilan Jackson and De’Vion Warren have at wide receiver too. Grayson Gunter and Chase Harrell are a couple other tight ends to keep an eye on.