FAYETTEVILLE — Three Razorbacks have earned honors from the SEC following Arkansas’ 42-27 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night in Razorback Stadium.

Running back Rocket Sanders was Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Linebacker Drew Sanders was named SEC Defensive Player of Week. Center Ricky Stromberg was named Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Sanders compiled career highs in rushing yards with 232 on 24 carries (9.7 yards per touch) and touchdowns with three. Sanders also snared a career high five receptions for 29 yards. He scored on runs of 68, 20 and 8. For the season, Sanders has carried 209 times for 1,379 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also caught 25 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. Sanders shared the offensive honor with South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Drew Sanders had 10 tackles, including 0.5 for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery against Ole Miss. Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama at midterm last year, leads the Hogs with 96 tackles. He has 37 solo tackles, 12.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Stromberg shared the offensive line honors with South Carolina’s Jaylen Nichols. Stromberg made his 43rd career start and playing in 68 snaps. Stromberg allowed zero sacks, pressures or hurries while not getting called for a penalty against Ole Miss.

Arkansas will take on Missouri Friday at 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS. Arkansas hasn’t won in Columbia since the Tigers joined the SEC.