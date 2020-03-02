Three Razorbacks In Top 25 After Day 1 At Cabo

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Thanks to three players finishing round one inside the top 25, Arkansas is seventh, carding a 1-under-par 283, after 18 holes of the 10th Annual CABO COLLEGIATE, presented by CFO4Life and played for the first time at Cabo del Sol’s Cove Club Course (par 71, 6,807 yards.)

Three teams lead the 15-team field, 14 of which are ranked among the nation’s top 50. Leading the way after round one is #13 Baylor, #14 Arizona and #25 Oklahoma State, each turning in a 6-under 278 and leading fourth-place #9 Arizona by three strokes. The Razorbacks are five strokes out of first place.

Arkansas led the field playing the par 3’s at even par and had 20 birdies, the third-best total. At one stretch on the back nine, the Razorbacks posted nine straight birdies to solidify being one of seven teams to finish under par on day one.

Sophomore Julian Perico posted the most birdies in round one with eight and is tied for eighth after an opening-round, 2-under-par 69. Perico opened his round with a birdie and would tally four one each nine.

William Buhl led the field with 15 pars as he carded a 1-under-par 70 to stand in a tie for 15th. The senior reeled off eight straight pars to open his round before a birdie on the par 3, 17th hole. He added a birdie on the par 4, 2nd hole but dropped a shot on the 5th hole. He closed his round with four pars for his 70.

Mason Overstreet was second on the team with five birdies in round one and the senior finished with an even-par round of 71 to tie for 25th. Overstreet was 2-over par through 14 holes before posting birdies on his 15th and 18th holes to get back to even for the day.

Tyson Reeder is tied for 48th (+2; 73), William McDonald, playing as an individual, is tied for 67th (+6; 77) and Luis Garza is tied for 76 (+12; 83).

Round two of three is set for Monday.

