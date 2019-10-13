Three Thoughts From Arkansas’ Loss to Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has still not won an SEC game since beating Ole Miss 38-37 on Oct. 28, 2017.

The loss to Kentucky on Saturday night is as close to unacceptable as any of the many losses since that victory. Arkansas’ defense had two weeks to prepare for Kentucky knowing wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. probably would be the quarterback and yet they had no answers.

The Arkansas offense didn’t have any success either most of the night.

Here’s three thoughts about the game.

Bowden Almost Equaled Arkansas’ Total Offense

Bowden finished the game with 78 yards passing and a touchdown while rushing for 196 yards and two more touchdowns. That is 274 yards of total offense for Bowden. Arkansas finished the game with 305 yards. He would have easily topped Arkansas’ total if not for Rakeem Boyd gaining 134 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Boyd had a 74-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Arkansas’ offense only had the ball for 22:49 in the game.

“We saw we had it right there and obviously they break loose on us,” Morris said. “I thought our guys played their tail off. I thought they fought hard. I thought they gave us a chance. But we came up a couple of plays short.”

Nick Starkel Struggled

Starkel was 7 of 19 passing for 41 yards. Ben Hicks finally replaced him and was 5 of 8 for 81 yards. Starkel missed several easy throws and looked out of sync most of the night. It was pretty surprising Chad Morris didn’t make the switch to Hicks before he did. The offensive line allowed both Starkel and Hicks to get hit too much. Arkansas allowed three sacks in the game. Morris talked about why he made the switch.

“I felt coming out of the first half that I just didn’t think Nick was in rhythm and he was missing some balls,” Morris said. “And then we had a couple of three and outs and I just felt we had to have a spark. And I knew Ben would provide that spark and obviously he did. Ben goes 5 of 8 and gave us a chance right there at the end. That was just by feel on my part.”

Defensive Stats

Sophomore safety Joe Foucha finished the game with 11 tackles while De’Jon Harris and Bumper Pool added 10 each. Cornerback Montaric Brown, safety Kamren Curl, defensive end Gabe Richardson and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim each had five tackles. Agim had Arkansas only sack. Pool and Agim each had 1.5 tackles for loss while Curl and T.J. Smith had 0.5 tackle for loss.