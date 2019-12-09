Three Thoughts Related to Arkansas’ Hiring of Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas finally has a new head football coach with the announcement that Sam Pittman is coming back.

Pittman was a very successful offensive line coach at Arkansas from 2013-15. He has continued that success at Georgia.

Here’s three thoughts related to Pittman.

Dream Job

Sam Pittman considered being the head coach at Arkansas his dream job. No matter who each fan had at top of their wishlist no one wanted this job like Pittman did. He credited believing the job you have is the best job in the world as how you recruit well. But with Arkansas that wasn’t a pretend. This is his dream job and while it seemed doubtful this is how the search would end, it did finish with the coach who considered this his dream job. Arkansas has been missing according to some a true rivalry in the SEC. That may have changed with Ole Miss hiring Lane Kiffin. Circle Nov. 14 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium as the day a true hate rivalry may have formed for the Hogs in the SEC.

What He Offers In Addition to Recruiting

Everyone knows Pittman is a great recruiter. But Arkansas is getting much more. He can coach, motivate and develop. Any of the current players who are looking at this as an uncertain hire need to just give him a chance. The buy-in factor that was missing the past two seasons won’t happen with Pittman. His former players all speak so highly of him. He can be both a CEO as a head coach as well as player’s coach. The thing with Pittman while he can be funny and all, but he knows when to get serious and so do his players. He has the “it” factor.

Staff

It was reported last week in this space that both Barry Lunney Jr. and Jeff Traylor would have the option of possibly staying. Some of the others may get to interview with Pittman. It appears that he could make a run at Colorado’s Jay Johnson. The two were together at Georgia. Johnson is the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in Boulder. Georgia’s defensive line coach is Tray Scott who is from Crossett and played at Arkansas Tech. Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive coordinator Alfred Davis, who is a former Razorback, is very interested in the defensive line position with Pittman. Expect Pittman to likely try to make a run at former Missouri head coach Barry Odom or possibly one of Georgia’s co-defensive coordinators to run Arkansas’ defense. Pittman has vast experience at various levels and will form a great staff at Arkansas.