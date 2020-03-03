Time Change: Sunday’s South Alabama Game Moved To Noon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball’s series finale against South Alabama has been moved up to a noon first pitch on Sunday, March 8, at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The third game between the Razorbacks and Jaguars was originally scheduled for 1 p.m.; however, to accommodate South Alabama’s travel schedule, the game will be played an hour earlier at noon.

Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday’s (2 p.m.) games are still scheduled for their original start times.

