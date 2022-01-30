The Arkansas men’s basketball team is riding a high, winning their last six games. The Razorbacks started conference play 0-3 and at the bottom of the SEC standings. Now Arkansas (16-5, 5-3 SEC) only trails Auburn and Kentucky in the conference leaderboard.

But now is when the real work begins for the Hogs. The second part of their conference schedule is undoubtedly harder than the first. Can Arkansas rise to the occasion and continue to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament? We discuss it in this week’s Hog Hoops Report.