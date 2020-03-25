Tolefree Named Regional All-American Finalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior guard Alexis Tolefree was named a 2020 Division I Region All-American Finalist, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Tolefree was one of 52 players selected, and will be considered for the WBCA’s NCAA Division I All-American Team. The 10-member team will be announced on Thursday, April 2.

Tolefree’s breakout senior season was nothing short of spectacular. The Conway, Arkansas, product averaged career-highs across the board, pouring in 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, all while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three. Tolefree was even better in conference play, averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting the ball at a 41.6 percent clip from the field and at a 38.9 percent clip from deep. Tolefree led the team in scoring and in steals in SEC play, and her scoring average in conference only games was the third best mark in the league.

The senior guard seemed to always be at her best when it mattered most, as she had several huge second half performances in games the Hogs would end up winning. Most notably, Tolefree dropped a career-high 35 at Missouri, 23 of which came in the second half in Arkansas’ epic 13-point comeback. She also scored 30 against then-No. 15 Kentucky, including 25 in the second half, in a game in which the Razorbacks would set a program record for most points scored against an SEC opponent. Tolefree scored in double figures in 25 of Arkansas’ 32 games, scored 20+ 12 times, and dropped 30 or more four times, the most on the team. Three of her 30+ came during conference play, while she also had 30 against Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Tolefree is among elite company, as the following players joined her on the Region Two team: Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Jessika Carter (Mississippi State), Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M), Rennia Davis (Tennessee), Tyasha Harris (South Carolina), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), Erica Ogwumike (Rice) and Chelsey Perry (UT Martin).