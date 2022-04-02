Ideal conditions on Friday evening during the Stanford Invitational generated a pair of Arkansas top 10 performances by Amon Kemboi and Patrick Kiprop as they raced at 5,000m and 10,000m distances, respectively.

With temperatures in the mid-50s and no wind, both Invitational sections of the 5,000m and 10,000m had a good result for the Razorbacks racing.

Kemboi clocked 13:30.96 in the 5,000m to start his outdoor campaign, moving to No. 10 on the UA all-time list, as he placed sixth in a strong field.

Stanford swept the top three places with Ky Robinson (13:23.61), Charles Hicks (13:24.58), and Cole Sprout (13:27.02). Following were Colorado’s Andrew Kent (13:28.28) and Tulsa’s Michael Power (13:29.57).

In his debut at 10,000m on the track, Kiprop placed eighth with a time of 28:21.11, which ranks him No. 7 on the UA all-time list.

Germany’s Mohamed Mohumed claimed the victory in 28:13.83 while Alabama’s Victor Kiprop finished as the top collegian in 28:15.72 with BYU’s Casey Clinger third at 28:16.15.

Arkansas teammates also racing in the 10,000m included Emmanuel Cheboson, who set a career best of 28:38.70 to place 19th, along with Jacob McLeod with a career best of 29:04.04 to place 26th and Myles Richter clocking 29:26.28 to finish 30th.

Career best times were also set by Elias Schreml and Andrew Kibet in the 1,500m Invite. Schreml finished third in a close finish with a time of 3:41.87 while Kibet posted a 3:44.46 to finish 10th.

Ryoma Aoki won the race in 3:41.08 while California’s Garrett MacQuiddy was the top collegian as runner-up in 3:41.62.

Racing in another 1,500m section, Luke George (3:51.38) and Tommy Romanow (3:52.52) finished ninth and 10th. Carter Persyn (9:06.68) placed eighth in his section of the 3,000m steeplechase.