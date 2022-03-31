FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be home to the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour on May 5-8.

Topgolf Live brings an immersive golf experience to some of the country’s most iconic venues. Players enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tee it up inside fan-favorite stadiums, hitting golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer technology accurately traces the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game, designed for all skill levels.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Monday, April 4 at topgolflive.com. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments with six players to a bay. With the initial on sale date, only full bay reservations will be made available.

Food and drinks will be available on-site. Spectator tickets are also available for $15. Prices start at $75 per guest for player tickets and $45 per guest for students. Any single-ticket inventory will go on sale in late March, if available.

The “Razorback Experience” premium tickets, which are available starting at $180, includes a gameday football locker room tour and photo opportunities, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, two (2) drink tickets, a complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and a $10 off Topgolf gameplay card.

Topgolf Live, which has been executed at over 20 stadium venues to date, also features a festival area with family-friendly games, photo opportunities, and plenty of food and beverage offerings creating a unique, one-of-a-kind Topgolf Live experience.

The 2022 lineup follows Topgolf Live tour stops that have previously taken place at venues including Soldier Field, National’s Park, Chase Field, Oracle Park and Dodger Stadium.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout Razorback Stadium to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including: