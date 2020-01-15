T.Q. Jackson Will Leave Arkansas, Seek Transfer Elsewhere

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Jefferson (Texas) four-star wide receiver T.Q. Jackson has decided to leave Arkansas.

Jackson made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

He played in three games as a true freshman in 2019. He caught one pass for two yards.

He was rated a four-star prospect out of high school by Rivals. As a senior at Jefferson, Jackson caught 38 passes for 797 yards and 11 touchdowns. He returned nine punts for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson chose the Hogs over Missouri, Arizona, Arizona State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech and others.