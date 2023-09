FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time in his career, and first at Arkansas, end Trajan Jeffcoat has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following a 28-6 win over Kent State.

He helped hold Kent State to 26 yards rushing for the game. Jeffcoat had three tackles, two for loss and 1.5 sacks for the game.

He played a key role in a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter that kept the Golden Flashes out of the end zone.