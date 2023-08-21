FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat almost chose South Carolina upon leaving Missouri, but ended up at Arkansas.

Jeffcoat, 6-4, 281, is pleased with his decision as the Sept. 2 season opener against Western Carolina grows nearer. He can run 21 miles per hour and Sam Pittman had special praise for him on Saturday.

“Very strong, very fast, great leader and to be honest with you, probably hungrier than you’ve ever been in your life, and that makes a big difference,” Pittman said. “It’s hard (to pass protect) when you’ve got 7 coming off the edge. That’s a bad man back there. It’s going to take a really good offensive lineman … Here’s the other thing with him, we’re not going into the scrimmage saying we’re going to slide to him, we’re going to chip him or we’re going to do all those things. We’re trying to see if we have somebody that can block him.”

Jeffcoat was asked why he’s hungrier than ever as stated by Pittman?

“I’m just grateful for being on the University of Arkansas football roster,” Jeffcoat said. “I just take great heed in this opportunity, just being around great players like KJ (Jefferson). It’s just motivation to me to contribute and just a hunger factor. I just feel blessed and fortunate to be in this opportunity I’m in right now.”

Pittman called him a bad man and that also meant a lot to Jeffcoat.

“It makes me feel pretty great,” Jeffcoat said. “Coach Pittman, that’s a great guy to get acknowledged by, so that’s pretty cool. I feel like my camp has been great. It’s been tough sometimes going against the offense because they have some great plays, some great schemes. KJ, he be scrambling out of the pocket, I can’t catch him. But it’s been great.”

During Saturday’s scrimmage the temperature was obviously very hot and Pittman said things got heated at times between players.

“There was a lot of adversity today,” Jeffcoat said. “The offense made a lot of great plays. The defense made a lot of great plays as well.

“I like the tension, just to get back on what KJ was talking about. That just brings that ‘it’ factor to the whole team. Every great team has that. Every great team has heated moments that really reveal who the great players are. I feel like this brings us together in creating us to be a stronger team.”

Jeffcoat was once again asked why he’s hungry this year following Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Just again, being on a great team,” Jeffcoat said. “They welcomed me with open arms, the whole team. It just created this hunger in me, going back on what I said, just to have a companion around me like my teammates, it makes me want to go harder. I definitely have a son, as well, so that’s definitely another thing for me. I want to put a smile in my son’s eyes, and I want to put a smile on my teammates’ eyes as well. Just hunger.”

Jeffcoat is one of four transfers on the defensive line who are set to play their first game with the Hogs. Overall, Deke Adams has a very deep group on the line.

“Definitely a great group,” Jeffcoat said. “A very talented group. One of the most talented groups I’ve ever been a part of. Honestly, just to see how deep we are, how many different pieces we have that can contribute in different ways, it’s just like rapid fire. We’ve got depth, so a lot of people aren’t going to be tired. We’ve just a lot of ammunition on the way. Different group.”

Adams likes what Jeffcoat has brought to the defensive line so far.

“Oh yeah, he stands out in a lot of ways,” Adams said. “He does a great job, but there’s a lot of guys. If you come watch practice, there’s a lot of guys standing out in our group, and they’re doing really good. But once again, it’s every snap, every day, you’ve got to show up and play.”

Arkansas will finish the 2023 regular season on Friday, Nov. 24, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Missouri, Jeffcoat’s former team.

“Just looking forward to it,” Jeffcoat said. “Going to go out and just go hard with my team. That’s all I can say.”

Jefferson has gone against Jeffcoat in the past. The talented quarterback is pleased to have Jeffcoat on his side this season.

“Of course, yeah,” Jefferson said. “I mean, just having a guy like Tree, it creates a type of mentality. You feel his presence and you know he’s there. Having a guy like him come to our team is truly amazing and to go against him. Going against him is totally hard as well. Very competitive. I’m competitive so we’re always having fun at practice, talking at practice just encouraging each other, but also knowing that deep down we’re still competing at a very high level and iron sharpens iron. Having a guy like Tree on our side is truly amazing.”

Jeffcoat was first-team All-SEC in 2020 and fourth-team selection in 2023 preseason. In 48 games at Missouri, Jeffcoat had 30 starts. He compiled 84 tackles, 62 solo, 19 for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovered, 17 quarterback hurries and a pass deflection.