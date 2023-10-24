FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas junior Tramon Mark was one of 20 players on the initial Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame watch list for the 2024 Jerry West Award.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor, in its 10th year, recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“Each of the student-athletes nominated for the 2024 Jerry West Award has the same skillset that made Jerry West a household name, and they should be very proud of this accomplishment,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “Our committee, alongside Jerry, is honored to watch this exceptional group and work together to narrow down the list as the season progresses.”

Mark is in his first year at Arkansas after being at Houston for the past three seasons. He started all 37 games for the Cougars last year and helped Houston reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2023-24 and the Final Four in 2020-21. Last season, he finished fourth on the team with 10.1 points per game and added 4.9 rebounds per contest. Mark ranked 11th in the AAC with a 77.6 free throw percentage.

Mark was teammates at Houston with last year’s Jerry West Award winner Marcus Sasser. Arkansas will face six players on this year’s initial Jerry West Award watch list including Jeremy Roach (Duke), Riley Kugel (Florida), LJ Cryer (Houston), Antonio Reeves (Kentucky), Fletcher Loyer (Purdue) and Santiago Vescovi (Tennessee).

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds, starting Friday, October 27. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Jerry West Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2024 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center).

2024 Jerry West Award Candidates*

Caleb Love Arizona

Tramon Mark Arkansas

Ja’Kobe Walter Baylor

Trey Alexander Creighton

Jeremy Roach Duke

Johnell Davis FAU

Riley Kugel Florida

LJ Cryer Houston

Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois

Kevin McCullar Jr. Kansas

Antonio Reeves Kentucky

Kam Jones Marquette

Tyson Walker Michigan State

Fletcher Loyer Purdue

Aidan Mahaney St. Mary’s

Jordan Dingle St. John’s

Santiago Vescovi Tennessee

Stephon Castle UConn

Boogie Ellis USC

Justin Moore Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2023-24 season.

