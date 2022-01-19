Trelon Smith Officially Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — It has been common knowledge since the Outback Bowl that running back Trelon Smith wasn’t returning to Arkansas, but today he officially entered the transfer portal.

Smith is a fifth-year senior, but can play one more season due to the NCAA allowing an COVID year. That will give Smith, who transferred to Arkansas from Arizona State in 2019. Smith redshirted due to the NCAA rule at that time requiring transfers to sit out a season.

Smith topped the Razorbacks in rushing in 2010 going for 710 yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries. Smith also caught 22 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. He played in all 10 games, but got four starts on the season.

However, in 2021, Smith had 119 carries for 598 yards and five touchdowns. He did add four receptions for 21 yards. But as the season went along he lost his starting job to Dominique Johnson and was behind Rocket Sanders as well. Johnson is a redshirt freshman while Sanders is a true freshman. AJ Green, who is also a true freshman, showed flashes as well.

That meant less of a role and workload for Smith. In addition, Javion Hunt redshirted this season. Arkansas also signed two running backs, four-star Rashod Dubinion and three-star James Jointer.