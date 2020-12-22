Treylon Burks Credits Others For Helping Him Make Second Team All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks was selected to the 2020 Coaches All-SEC second team on Tuesday.

Burks had an outstanding season. In nine games, Burks has caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He has rushed 15 times for 75 yards and returned a punt for four yards. However, Burks is quick to credit others for his success.

“I appreciate it, but I just want to thank our football team for pushing me every day throughout the offseason,” Burks said. “I mean, I wouldn’t have been able to get it without them, so I just thank them for it. I just went out every Saturday and played me heart out for Arkansas nation, and this team and Coach (Sam) Pittman. I know it means the world to all of us, so I just put it all on the line for them.”

In addition to you being a sophomore and making the All-SEC squad, three were named to the All-Freshmen team. What does that say about the future of the program?

“It says a big thing,” Burks said. “That’s really good for us just to know that we have those guys coming up to be sophomores. That just gives us a little more momentum to know that we have guys we can depend on going into next season.”

Burks also talked about what it has meant to him and the other receivers to have a steady senior quarterback Feleipe Franks throwing to them.

“It’s meant a whole lot to us, because he’s seen the game so much since he’s a senior,” Burks said. “He knows what defenses are and everything. It helps us out on the back end with the receivers. Him picking out the routes. Whichever routes are going to be open, you know? Just having the maturity in a quarterback like that is really good for the Razorback foundation.”

While several players around the country have opted out of the bowl game, Franks opted to stay with the team. What does that say about him?

“It meant a lot for him just to stay with us,” Burks said. “It shows the character of him not to just quit out on us and just to finish the whole season with us. I’m glad that he’s with us and he’s staying for the bowl game. It means a lot.”

Burks and the Hogs are in the Mercari Texas Bowl with a chance to face a very good TCU team.

“It’s really big for the program,” Burks said. “Just to actually be in a bowl because it’s been a couple years since we’ve been there. I feel really good about it and the whole team does too. It’s going to be fun for us just to go out there and showcase our abilities for this 11th game and just have fun.”

Arkansas and TCU will kickoff at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and televised on ESPN.