Treylon Burks, Grant Morgan Getting Recognized Nationally

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has two players, linebacker Grant Morgan and wide receiver Treylon Burks, getting national recognition.

Burks, a sophomore, has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced Monday. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.

Morgan, a redshirt senior, has been named one of 16 finalists for the Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best linebacker, the organization announced Monday.

On Monday, Sam Pittman talked about the two standouts.

“Well, obviously both of them have had good seasons to get on those lists.” Pittman said. “The other thing about that is winning a little bit helps you get recognition to get on those lists, so every individual award, in my opinion comes with a strong background of team involved with it too. But they’ve both played well. We’ve talked about them a lot. They both have done a nice job. We’re proud of them and happy for them that they received that recognition.”

Morgan has made a nation-leading 104 total tackles while registering 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes broken up and two quarterback hurries this season. He has recorded 15 or more tackles in four games, the most in a single-season at Arkansas since Ken Hamlin in 2002 and the most by an SEC player since Missouri’s Kentrell Brothers in 2015.

Playing in seven games this season, Burks has totaled a team-leading 39 receptions for 598 yards (15.3 ypc) and six touchdowns. He ranks sixth in the SEC and 25th nationally in touchdown catches while ranking fifth in the league in receiving yards, receiving yards per game (85.4) and ninth averaging 5.6 receptions per game. He is tied for fifth nationally and one of only three Power 5 receivers to register five 90+ yard receiving games this year.

Burks is from Warren High School while Morgan played at Greenwood High School.