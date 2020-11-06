Treylon Burks Impressing Teammates, Coaches and Opponents

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks is impressing observers with his play this fall.

In four games, Burks has caught 26 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns, rushed eight times for 50 yards and has attempted two passes. He has drawn praise from Sam Pittman, his teammates and even opposing coaches. Pittman is enjoying coaching Burks this season.

“It’s been awesome,’ Pittman said. “First of all, he’s a great kid. I mean a great kid. I think he’s one of the best players in the SEC. I think he’s a really good football player. To see some of the things he does, I mean he’s an athlete. He can throw, he can catch, he can run. I imagine he’s a pretty good basketball player. He’s probably a good track or baseball – about anything he wants to be good at. But it’s been a lot of fun watching him. He’s made some fantastic catches, but I’m more probably more proud of the man he’s becoming. He’s a great teammate.”

Arkansas will host Tennessee on Saturday night. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is very aware of Burks.

“I remember recruiting him out of high school and I thought he had a chance to be a really good player possibly on either side of the ball,” Pruitt said. “I think he’s one of the best players in that conference. Just looking at him you see him improve every week. He’s a mismatch guy probably 230 pounds that runs like a guy is probably a 4.4 guy. I think he’s one of the best players in our conference. I think he’s got a chance to be a really, really good football player as the years go by.”

Against Texas A&M, Burks had a big game and Pittman praised him follwing the game.

“Seven catches for 117 yards and a couple of touchdowns,” Pittman said. “He’s finally healthy, I think he’s as healthy as he’s been all year, so we’re certainly glad for that. He had a nice ballgame.”

One of the biggest players in the game was a fourth-and-two pass from Feleipe Franks to Burks that gained 36 yards to the Aggies 15. The Razorbacks scored two plays later.

“Well, we looked at it and they were in true zero; they were in cover-zero blitz, which means there’s nobody back there,” Pittman said. “It was just Treylon and the safety one-on-one in the matchup. You don’t have a whole lot of time to figure out if that’s what you want to do or not, but I just thought with Feleipe and Treylon that we’d have a good chance of catching the ball. The next play, we scored. But I don’t want to make a living making that call, but we felt like we needed some momentum, and it worked.”

Franks was impressed with what Burks did on the big play.

“It was a good call by Coach (Kendal) Briles,” Franks said. “Good job by Treylon winning. Cover zero right there, bringing everybody. Fourth down comes with trust and repetition. Treylon did a good job of getting open right there. O-line did a great job of protecting, giving me time to deliver. It was a good executed, well called play.”

Redshirt freshman tight end Hudson Henry was in the same recruiting class as Burks. He heaped high praise on his teammate Wednesday.

“He’s probably one of the best players I’ve ever seen on the field and been able to play with,” Henry said. “I mean, he makes catches that you see once every five years. Sometimes in practice I’m like, ‘Dude, if we were playing in a game right now, he’d be having five of the top 10 plays on ESPN.’ He’s a great player and even more, he’s a great guy, he’s a great leader. I’m so glad he chose to be at Arkansas and chose to be with us because he’s a phenomenal player. He’s definitely going to play in the League one day.”

Senior running back Rakeem Boyd is another who loves what Burks brings to the Hogs.

“We all know that guy’s a freak,” Boyd said. “He can do it all. You want him to play quarterback? He’d probably throw you a 50-yard pass. Running back… anything. He’s an all-around player. We’re glad to have him.”

As far as running back, Pittman said Thursday Burks could line up there if injuries to the current players there such as Boyd and Trelon Smith happen.

“Yes, absolutely,” Pittman said. “He’s as good a runner as we have on the football team.”

Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and televised on the SEC Network.