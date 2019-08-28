Treylon Burks Set to Make Arkansas Debut on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas signed Warren wide receiver Treylon Burks some figured they were getting a very good player.

However, as everyone is finding out what people close to recruiting already knew, they are getting much more than a very good player. Senior quarterback Ben Hicks likes what he has seen from the speedy Burks.

“The kid’s a stud,” Hicks said. “He’s a freak athlete and I’m happy he’s playing for us. We got to continue to build his confidence with the offense, keeping his head on straight because he’s going to have a lot of success. Him building experience is going to be a big deal for is going to a big deal for the whole offense and himself.”

As a senior he saw his season cut short because of a knee injury. He still managed eight receptions for 244 yards and four touchdowns, completed 4 of 7 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns and returned three punts for 88 yards. On defense, Burks had 17 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. As a junior, he caught 45 passes for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing 114 times for 936 yards and 27 touchdowns. For his career with the Lumberjacks, Burks had 151 receptions for 3,403 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Mike Woods hasn’t been surprised by what Burks and the other true freshmen wide receivers have done.

“No,” Woods said. “Like I said, they have been doing everything we asked them to do as far as the playbook, recovery, nutrition, all that kind of stuff so nothing has surprised me. I already knew what they were going to do.”

Sophomore cornerback Jarques McClellion has gone against Burks in practice. Burks has made a strong impression on him.

“Treylon Burks, I look at him just like another Julio Jones,” McClellion said. “He’s just a big body and he can run, he can catch. He can do everything.”

Burks is listed as the starter at the 5 on Saturday and will return punts. Backup quarterback Nick Starkel talked about how the other wide receivers are handling the injuries to Deon Stewart, Jordan Jones and also the absence of Trey Knox much of the past several practices.

“These guys, they’re giving everything they’ve got,” Starkel said. “They’re working their tails off. I’ve been really pleased. The same guys. Treylon Burks and Michael Woods have been doing what you expect. De’Vion Warren.”

The other cornerback, Montaric Brown, also had praise for Burks and did the Jones (former Alabama and current Atlanta Falcons standout) comparison.

“We call him Julio,” Brown said. “Julio, man. That guy’s a stud, and I can’t wait to see him perform on the field. He’s very talented.”

Warren is a sophomore wide receiver who is listed as the backup at the 2 behind Woods. Following a recent scrimmage, Warren listed Burks when asked who impressed him?

“Mr. Burks had a really good day,” Warren said. “He’s moving real well with his knee, so it’s not bothering him. He was moving real well and had a couple of touchdowns actually. He had two today. It was good to see him move.”

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris was in complete agreement with Woods about the Aug. 17 performance by Burks.

“Treylon Burks, this was the best day he’s had,” Morris said. “Very, very explosive and powerful. He’s not afraid to catch the ball across the middle.”

Arkansas will return to the practice field today at 4:30. Morris will speak to the media prior to practice and then the first 20 minutes will be open. That will be the final media access until Saturday’s game against Portland State at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.