Treylon Burks Talks New Offense, Seemingly Set for Big Role This Fall

FAYETTEVILLE — As a freshman at the University of Arkansas, Burks played in 11 games with nine starts.

He was a busy player when on the field. He caught 29 passes for 475 yards, rushed nine times for 35 yards, was 0-1 passing, returned 12 punts for 130 yards and 10 kickoffs for 226. That is a lot of things to participate in. Burks relishes that role though.

“I mean I’ll do whatever it takes to help the Razorbacks,” Burks said. “It doesn’t bother me a lot. We condition ourselves every day to be better. The strength staff gets us in that position. So again you want to do multiple things.”

At Warren High School, Burks played some quarterback. Has he approached Kendal Briles about doing some wildcat quarterback this fall?

“I’m not the type of person to approach a coach on what I would want to do,” Burks said. “I let him decide on if he wants to do that or not and come to me and ask. I’d tell him I can, that I’m capable of doing that. So I think we’ll get to run a little bit of it this year.”

Despite some good stats in various aspects of the game, Burks failed to get into the end zone.

“I mean it would be nice to get in the end zone but I’m not really worried about that part of getting in the end zone,” Burks said. “I’m just worried about making plays and help the team. If I do score, hurray, but I just want to win with the team.”

In an interview last week, Montaric Brown compared Burks to former Alabama and current Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones.

“That’s my guy,” Burks said of Brown. “We compete every day and he calls me Julio. That’s my favorite receiver. The things I’ve been working on mentally is just like staying focused, not worrying about last year, running my routes better and figuring out defenses better. Just stuff like that.”

Burks is a firm believer in the offense installed by Briles. Burks was a standout with the Lumberjacks in high school. He was asked if he feels this offense will better allow him to utilize his talents?

“Yes, I think so, a lot,” Burks said. “This offense, I can’t give y’all everything, but we work hard every day and I really like this offense. It’s basically the same offense that my head coach back in high school, Bo Hembree, ran. I had a little bit of difficulties to adjust, but I mean, it was the same offense, so I just go with it.”

In addition to the offense, what are the main differences between practices with Sam Pittman and Chad Morris?

“It’s a big differences,” Burks said. “Coach Pittman, he cares about his players. Every day, it’s not a down-hard grind every day. He gives us a little time off. But I just like the fact that even the highest player, he’ll get on to them. He’s going to treat everybody the same. Even a walk-on or me, anybody, Rakeem (Boyd)– he’s going to treat everybody the same. I just like that he’s an all-around good man, and that’s what we need on our staff.”

With all the coaching changes, wide receiver was the only position to retain its coach from last fall. Justin Stepp was retained by Pittman and that was pleasing to Burks.

“We’re so used to Coach Stepp, you know,” Burks said. “He’s a great guy, he pushes us every day. He recruited me, he took a chance on me from down south Arkansas, so I appreciate having him back. I mean, yeah, we’ve got a new offense. It was a change for him and us, but we just go to work every day. We just go with it.”

Burks averaged 10.8 yards per punt return last year and had no fumbles. However, he caught the punt like an outfielder catches a baseball. Is Scott Fountain working with you to change the way you catch a punt?

“It’s a battle every day,” Burks said. “Sometimes I get in that old habit and catch the ball with just my hands, but we’ve been working, the team has been working with me to get better at catching the ball like I’m supposed to. I’m going to do it the right way this time.”

Other than Brown, who are some of the defensive backs who have impressed in practice so far?

“Greg Brooks, the new guy, Jerry Jacobs, they all bring a big package to the wide receiver group,” Burks said. “We compete hard and everything. Devin Bush, it’s a lot of guys I could name, but I like the fact that it’s a whole different… It’s just different. You can feel it when we’re out there practices. We’re pushing each other and everything and just getting better.”

Burks was very diplomatic when asked about the quarterbacks and who has impressed him?

“(Feleipe) Franks, KJ (Jefferson), Malik (Hornsby), JS (John Stephen Jones) and my boy Jack (Lindsey),” Burks said. “I like all of them. They all come out to practice and they work hard. They throw a good ball. I like that that the quarterback room is actually competing this year. It’s not like we’ll one quarterback. We will have multiple and they’re all reliable.”

The Razorbacks only signed one scholarship wide receiver in the Class of 2020. Darin Turner has caught Burks’ eye though.

“I mean Darin is a great kid,” Burks said. “He works hard. The fact he works hard every day. But it’s just like with me last year. It takes a little bit to get used to transferring from the high school level to the college level, especially the league that we play in. So you know it just takes time. But I think he’s going to be a great player. A Razorback.”

Coming out of Warren, Burks had a lot of options, but opted to remain in the state and play for the Hogs. With that comes pressure, but that’s something Burks doesn’t mind.

“I mean, yeah, it’s a big chip on my shoulder,” Burks said of being from Arkansas. “But sometimes I just put the chip on my shoulder and go to work every day, and just know that I’ve always got something to work for, and people to work for. So, I don’t ever have an off day. I wake up every morning, I pray to make sure that everything is straight, and I just go to work for Arkansas and my family and the team.”

Pittman wasn’t the head coach when Burks signed with the Hogs, but the fact he chose to stay home and play for the Razorbacks hasn’t gone unnoticed by Pittman.

“I mean I think it’s time for him to be one of the, you know, to get up there,” Pittman said. “He’s talented enough to be a 1 receiver on several teams in my opinion. We’ve got to find ways to get the ball to him. Whether it’s throwing it to him. Running him out of the backfield. Throwing quick swings to him. He’s a big, fast receiver that we need to get touches to him. He’s earned that in my opinion through the walks, through his off-season workouts and certainly today. I think the world of him. He’s a great kid.

“He was loyal to Arkansas in recruiting and that makes a big difference to me too, so you’ve got to earn that spot, but he’s a talented guy. I really like him.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields today.