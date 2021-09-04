Treylon Burks Update

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks is dressed out and going through pregame with the Hogs.

Burks, Arkansas’ standout wide receiver, has missed some recent practices with an injury that reportedly required a boot at times

Burks, from Warren, is set to possibly be the top wide receiver in the SEC this season. In two seasons, Burks has caught 80 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. He has played in 20 games with 18 starts. He has rushed 24 times for 110 yards. He’s returned 13 punts for 134 yards and 10 kickoffs for 226 yards.

Arkansas and Rice are set to kickoff shortly after 1 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories