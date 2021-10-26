Treylon Burks Will Leave Huge Gap When He Goes to the NFL

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Warren four-star standout Treylon Burks is one of the best to ever suit up at Arkansas proving it virtually each game he plays.

Burks is a junior. Against UAPB, Burks caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing twice for 56 and a 49-yard touchdown run. That was his first rushing touchdown at Arkansas. All those stats were in the first half. For the season, Burks leads the team with 42 receptions for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. He has carried the football six times for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Pittman knows he may not have Burks for the 2022 season since he will be eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft following this season. Pittman addressed that and Burks going over 2,000 yards receiving for his career on Saturday.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Pittman said. “He’s a great player, and he’s not done yet. He’s still got the rest of this year, and the bottom line is we’ll look at where the NFL tells us that he’s going to be drafted. Then he’ll sit down, I’ll sit down with him and his family and we’ll all figure it out. But he still has at least 4-5, hopefully 5 games left for us before that decision ever has to be made. I’ve talked to him before and said ‘If you want to leave and go to the NFL, no talking is going to help you, it’s your play on the field.’ He understands that. He’s a wonderful kid.”

In typical Burks fashion when asked about the 2,000 receiving yards he downplayed the accomplishment.

“No sir,” Burks said. “I really don’t even look at stuff like that. I just go play for the team.”

Burks is joined by some other former Warren receivers in the 2,000 yards receiving club at Arkansas.

“Yeah, it means a lot just to be a part of that,” Burks said. “We had a lot of talent come out of Warren with Jarius Wright, Greg Childs and Chris Gragg. You know, to be a part of that means a lot.”

Have they given you any advice on the NFL?

“They always text me and keep motivated, tell me to worry about the NFL later,” Burks said. “It’ll come. Just put your head down and go to work.”

He also was asked if he realized the 49-yard sprint against UAPB was his first rushing touchdown at Arkansas?

“No sir,” Burks said. “I was just trying to score.”

On the scoring run he was asked if he knew it was going for a touchdown?

“Yes, sir,” Burks said. “I got a great block from the outside receivers. It was Warren Thompson and Hudson Henry, the tight end that was out there blocking really good, and they gave me a lane and I just hit it.”

Burks is obviously having a banner junior season.

“Really it started in spring ball getting my body to the way that I wanted it and prepare myself for what’s coming up during the season,” Burks said. “I just thank God and my teammates for holding me accountable. Without them I wouldn’t be able to stand up to those stats.”

He also is pleased to have quarterback KJ Jefferson throwing passes to him.

“That’s my guy right there,” Burks said. “He’s doing what he’s supposed to do. What we knew that he would do. The sky’s the limit for KJ and he’s just keeps getting better and better every week.”

As far as the NFL and the draft. Burks isn’t concerned with that right now.

“Really, I want to play for Arkansas, and that’s who I’m playing for right now.” Burks said. “The NFL will come later and I’ll worry about that when that time comes.”

For his career so far at Arkansas, Burks has caught 122 passes for 2,012 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing 30 times for 181 yards and a touchdown.