Trio of Hog targets talk about their recent unofficial visits to Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — With most of July being a dead period in college basketball recruiting, the Arkansas Razorbacks have squeezed the most out of the first two days of August by bringing four Hog targets to campus in Fayetteville, including three prospects on Friday who were on unofficial visits.

2022 Arkansas offer Derrian Ford, 2020 Arkansas offer Quevian Adger, and 2022 Arkansas interest Javion Guy-King were hosted by Head Hog Eric Musselman and his staff on Friday, and each had a multitude of positives to share.

* Derrian Ford (6-3 combo guard, Magnolia, 16U Team South on the Under Armour Association circuit, national No. 39 / 4-star prospect according to PrepHoops.com) named Arkansas and Baylor as the top two teams on his wish list on July 19, and the Hogs remain a favorite after his experience visiting Arkansas on Friday.

“It was a great experience,” Ford said. “The thing that stood out to me most was the nutrition, and Coach Musselman and his staff — they have so much NBA and college experience. It was just a great time.

“The nutrition side, Arkansas is No. 1 in the country for all colleges, and that stood out to me. We went to the cafeteria, there are no fried foods. They just really get you prepared for the NBA as far as the body and the experience. Coach Musselman will most likely get you prepared for the NBA because he breaks it (the game) down so good.”

Ford was the first of four Class of 2022 prospects who have been offered by Arkansas, and his visit marked the first from that class to make it to campus.

In addition to Arkansas and Baylor, Ford also holds offers from Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma State, TCU, Fresno State, Rice, and Oral Roberts. Ford might take unofficial visits to Texas A&M and Missouri this month, and possibly an unofficial visit to Alabama during football season.

Playing-up an age level for 16U Team South this spring/summer, Ford finished third in the league in scoring (20.4 pointts), 10th in field-goal percentage (77-of-148 for 52.0%), and 11th in steals (1.0) to go with 2.0 assists per game.

Arkansas’s entire coaching staff — Musselman, associate head coach Chris Crutchfield, assistant coach Corey Williams (Ford’s lead recruiter at UA), and assistant coach Clay Moser — got to watch and evaluate Ford in person for the first time during the UAA Finals in Atlanta as part of the first July live-evaluation period.

Linked below is a highlight reel of Derrian Ford from UAA’s The Workout in May …

* Quevian Adger (6-7 small forward, iSchool Academy in Texas, 17U Basketball Means More on the Under Armour Rise circuit, national 3-star prospect) was offered a scholarship by Arkansas in mid-July — his first from a high-major program — and his trip to Fayetteville made a favorable impression.

“Q really enjoyed his visit,” said Brian Nwelue, who is Adger’s coach on both 17U BMM and iSchool Academy. “He was very impressed with the amount and quality of support Arkansas provides it’s student athletes with to be successful.

“He was able to get all types of info from academic to nutrition and life after graduation. The visit went better than he imagined and he’s interested in taking an official later.”

Adger also holds offers from Creighton, Tulsa, Louisiana Tech, and Central Connecticut State with Kansas State, Wichita State, and Temple among other NCAA Division 1 schools showing interest.

Adger’s high school teammate is 2020 Arkansas offer Jonathan Aku (6-10 forward / center, 17U Texas Impact, national 4-star prospect). Both were watched and evaluated by Arkansas coaches during the mid-July live-evaluation period in Atlanta. Assistant coach Corey Williams is Adger’s lead recruiter.

Nwelue talked about the initial stages of Adger’s Arkansas recruitment last month.

“Q and I have talked with Coach (Corey) Williams some this summer,” Nwelue said in mid-July. “I’ve sent him some film from high school and AAU and they came to see him this week and it confirmed what they thought. Q is 6’7 and loves to defend. He guards the 1-4 and he’s a shot maker.”

Linked below is a highlight reel of Quevian Adger …

* Javion Guy-King (6-4 wing, Little Rock Mills, 16U Team South on the Under Armour Association circuit) caught the attention of Arkansas’s coaching staff during the same mid-July live-eval period in Atlanta.

“I really loved the coaching staff,” Guy-King said after his visit. “They were real caring and gave a good tour and impression. Also, I like the facilities and the campus as a whole.”

Guy-King was also impressed with Hog coaches’ pitch to him.

“They said they like my game,” Guy-King recalled. “I’m a long guard that can handle the ball and shoot it from deep real well. They said I would be a good fit, and in my opinion I thing the same.”

Guy-King’s emergence in July also has the likes of Auburn, Oklahoma State, Vandebilt, Tulane, Utah State, and Abilene Christian showing interest. Guy-King is attending Vanderbilt elite camp today, and he may attend Auburn’s elite camp next week.

Linked below is a highlight reel of Javion Guy-King from the Real Deal in the Rock in April …