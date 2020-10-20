Trio Of Hogs Named To FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt freshmen DB Jalen Catalon, DB Hudson Clark and OL Brady Latham have been selected to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American Watch List, the organization announced Tuesday.

Catalon leads all FBS freshmen and ranks fourth overall averaging 11.3 tackles per game, while his 45 total tackles are second among rookies. The Mansfield, Texas native also leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally averaging 7.3 solo tackles per game. In Arkansas’ 33-21 Week 4 win over Ole Miss, he became the only SEC player since 2000 to have at least nine tackles with a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown. A starter in all four games for the Razorbacks, the safety has recorded at least nine tackles in every game and set a career-high with 14 at No. 13 Auburn. Also, he has broken up two passes and forced one fumble. Catalon is the first Razorback freshman to record 45 tackles in a season since Dre Greenlaw posted 95 over 13 games in 2015.

Clark is the nationwide freshman leader with three interceptions and is tied for first among all FBS players. Making his second career start against Ole Miss, Clark turned in one of the most memorable Razorback performances of late, becoming the first freshman in school history to intercept three passes in the same game. His three picks are tied for second-most in a game in school history and third-most in conference history, while becoming the first SEC freshman to intercept three passes since Mississippi State’s Darren Williams in 2003 against Troy. The walk-on was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Rebels. Clark is also sixth on the team and fourth among defensive backs with 14 tackles on the season.

Latham has started all four games at left guard for the Razorbacks earning a PFF offensive grade of 69.3, the highest among Arkansas offensive lineman who have played at least 250 snaps this season. He also ranks third on the team in PFF’s pass blocking grade (77.6) and run blocking grade (68.1).

The Razorbacks return to the field against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. in College Station. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and the ESPN App.