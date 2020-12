FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Tulsa announced today that a positive COVID-19 test on the Golden Hurricane men’s basketball team and the subsequent quarantining of its student-athletes has forced postponement of its game with Arkansas.

Tulsa was scheduled to host the Razorbacks on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

No make-up date has been set.

