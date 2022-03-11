WICHITA, Kan. –Arkansas catcher Michael Turner has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

The award, presented by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, honors the nation’s top Division I catcher as voted on by head coaches and sports information directors. Turner is one of 77 players on this year’s watch list, including one of 10 catchers hailing from the SEC.

Turner, a graduate transfer from Kent State, has torn the cover off the ball through his first 12 games at Arkansas, slashing .359/.458/.615 with two homers and a team-leading 14 RBI. The Warren, Ohio, native has also played errorless defense behind the plate while throwing out five attempted base stealers on the year.

This year’s watch list will be updated to include other candidates until May 4 before semifinalists are announced on May 19. Ballots will then be sent to the national voting committee at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists.

The finalists will be announced on June 7, and a final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita, Kan., and the winner will be announced on June 29.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).