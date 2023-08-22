BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

As the Arkansas baseball program gets closer to the start of fall practice on Sept. 8, the Razorback coaching staff continues to add players for the future.

The latest addition is 2025 junior outfield pledge Christian Turner(6-0, 160) of Haughton La., the same hometown as current Arkansas junior-to-be star Peyton Stovall.

Turner, who is also the Buccaneers starting quarterback, committed to the Razorbacks on August 15 after participating in a camp in Fayetteville the previous weekend.

“I attended a camp up there this weekend and fell in love with Fayetteville,” Turner told the Shreveport Times. “After seeing the town and then seeing the baseball facilities, along with the great tradition Arkansas baseball has, it was an easy decision.”

A visit with Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn solidified his decision per Turner, who chose Arkansas over an offer from Louisiana-Monroe and interest from LSU, Louisiana Tech and Memphis.

The lefty-swinging Turner became the 17th Razorback commit in the 2025 class, which was ranked sixth nationally by Perfect Game before his commitment.

“I was able to meet the coaches and at the end of the camp, I had a discussion with Coach Van Horn,” Turner added. “He offered and allowed me and my parents to drive home and think about it. We talked about it, prayed about it and they called me today at 3:30 for a scheduled call. After that talk, I knew in my heart that this was the best place for me.”

Turner hit .380 with 6 home runs, 38 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 40 runs scored as a sophomore for Haughton head coach Glenn Mayor.

“Christian had a really good sophomore season and followed that up with a tremendous summer,” Maynor said. “With what he can do as a left-handed hitter for average and power, he has a really bright future.”

• • •

The Razorbacks ended up bringing aboard 8 total portal transfers with the late addition of Richmond infielder Jared Sprague-Lott.

Sprague-Lott hit .314 with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, 3 stolen bases and 44 walks to 31 strikeouts last season for the Spiders while playing second base, shortstop and third base.

The right-handed leadoff hitter was named an Atlantic 10 second-team all-conference selection.

The other transfer additions include the Texas Tech duo of catcher Hudson White and pitcher Mason Molina, Missouri outfielders Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich, Tarleton State first baseman/outfielder Jack Wagnerr Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and Kansas pitcher Stone Hewlett.

The Razorbacks signed Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College outfielder Will Edmunson, the Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year.

Arkansas will also add 15 freshmen into the roster mix this season.

• • •

Arkansas sophomore third baseman Jayson Jones (6-3, 210) helped lead the Green Bay Rockers to the collegiate summer baseball organization’s first Northwoods League Championship.

Jones was 1 of 3 with two runs scored as the Rockers downed the St. Cloud Rox 4-3 in the title game on August 18 and finished the summer 45-31.

Playing in 49 regular season games, Jones hit .275 with 8 homers, 33 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

Jones hit .483 (7 of 16) in four postseason games. That included going 4 of 5 with a pair of runs and an RBI in a 15-14 semifinal round game win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

He hit .196 (9 of 46) as a Razorback freshman with 2 homers and 7 RBIs while starting 19 games and playing in 26.