(FILE) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Pole vaulter Sandi Morris poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympics shoot on November 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Track and Field announced that two former Razorbacks will compete in the Olympic women’s pole vault event in Tokyo.

Sandi Morris will represent team USA and Tina Sutej will represent Team Slovenia.

The event is slated to take place at 5:20 a.m. CST Monday morning.

