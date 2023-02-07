FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has high regards for two returning Razorbacks.

PFF’s Max Chadwick has rated running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders the No. 3 returning player at his position in college football this fall. In addition, Chadwick rates Beaux Limmer the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in college football as well.

Sanders is only behind Michigan’s Blake Corum and Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins according to Chadwick. As a sophomore, Sanders carried 222 times for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two more touchdowns.

As a freshman in 2021, Sanders rushed 114 times for 578 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Limmer will be a redshirt senior this fall. He’s expected to move from right guard to center after Ricky Stromberg left for the NFL. Limmer is from Tyler (Texas) Lee High School.

Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe is the only returning interior offensive lineman rated ahead of Limmer.

Sam Pittman also talked about when Sanders, Limmer and the Hogs will open spring ball.

“Yeah, I do,” Pittman said. “The 9th. We’re going to go 9th, 10th, Saturday off, then go Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. That’ll be the first five before spring break. I’m trying not to come back and do a four-week deal like we always do after spring break. I’m honestly trying to finish spring ball when the portal opens back up.”

The Razorbacks open the 2023 season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Western Carolina.