Ty Clary Returning to Arkansas for 2021 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Ty Clary played as a true freshman out of Fayetteville High School and it was always hoped he could find a way to get that fifth season.

Honored for the chance to play one more year for this State, my brothers, and my Coaches! Unfinished Business! @CoachSamPittman @coachbraddavis pic.twitter.com/HF9XUYNBZD — Ty Clary (@ty_clary) December 28, 2020

The NCAA is allowing any senior to return for 2021 due to COVID and Clary is the third Razorback, second offensive lineman, to announce plans to do that. He joins offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and linebacker Grant Morgan in opting to return one more season.

Clary played in seven games as a true freshman in 2017, then in 12 games in 2018 and started 12 games at center in 2019. He has started games both at guard and center this season.