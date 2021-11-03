Tyson Morris Feels Hogs Will Be Well Prepared For Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — Wide receiver Tyson Morris opted to return for the 2021 season and has put together a very good year so far.

Morris is second on the team with 14 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. On Saturday, Morris and the Hogs will face Mississippi State. That’s a team known for its offense, but has been good on the other side of the ball as well which is something Morris is very aware of as well.

“Very sound defense,” Morris said. “They’re kind of similar to the defense we play with the multiple high safeties and stuff but I feel like they can get very multiple with their looks so we’ve got to make sure our eyes are locked in onto our task, paying a good amount of attention to detail and stuff with the corner blitzes and stuff like that. They like to drop their safeties down, swing the linebackers out and stuff like that so we’ve just got to be sound all across.”

The Bulldogs are also very strong against the run.

“Like I said, they get very multiple,” Morris said. “They have multiple looks they can get into. Like, pre-snap they’ll give you one look and then right as you snap the ball, they’re changing that look. It benefits them because we have to make different changes on the move, KJ (Jefferson) has to think quicker and stuff like that, OL has to make calls mid-play and stuff like that. So I feel like they do a good job with their multiple looks and with their run-stop defense, but I feel like it’s nothing we can’t handle. It’s nothing we can’t prepare for.”

Arkansas started the season 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. Since then they have gone 1-3. They have four games remaining and Morris knows each is very important.

“I mean it’s always important to finish strong,” Morris said. “Everybody is gonna have their outlook on how they feel about us as a team but you know at the end of the day it’s on us to go out there and play each weekend. And like Coach (Sam) Pittman said – he made a point earlier today, ‘you’ve got to go out there regardless, so what’s the point of going out there with no intention to win?’ and stuff like that. So I feel like we approach each weekend with that motto, you know, we’re not going out there to lose. We’re going out here focusing on getting a big dub because what’s the point of going out here if you’re not trying to win?”

Morris is one of the key targets for Jefferson and tries to help take some of the pressure off of Treylon Burks, who is among the top players in the nation at his position.

“At the end of the day, we all know who Treylon Burks is,” Morris said. “He’s a very talented receiver, so eyes will always be on him. I feel like that also plays a part in us being able to get different looks. Whenever we have those one-on-one matchups, we try to take advantage of those and we’re going to continue to do that. That’s not too much pressure on Treylon. Treylon knows who he is and so do we, so I feel like we’re just going to continue to play ball and we’ll be just fine.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields today. On Saturday, they host Mississippi State in Reynolds Razorback Stadium with kickoff set for 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.