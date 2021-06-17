U.S. Olympic Trials, Various National Championships Include 21 Razorbacks

EUGENE, Oregon – Arkansas will be represented by 12 Razorbacks competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials, which start on Friday, June 18, and continue through Sunday, June 27, at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

Among those 12 Razorbacks they will total 16 entries among 10 events as four individuals contest two events during the U.S. Olympic Trials.

In addition, there are another nine athletes with Arkansas connections competing in national championships for their respective countries or have already met the Olympic Games standard.

Six current members of the Razorbacks track and field program competing in the Olympic Trials include Jada Baylark (100m, 200m), Nastassja Campbell (pole vault), Taylor Ewert (20km walk), Krissy Gear (1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase), Katie Izzo (5,000m), and Lauren Martinez (pole vault).

Six Arkansas alums in the Olympic Trials include Taliyah Brooks (100m hurdles, heptathlon), Payton Chadwick (100m hurdles), Nikki Hiltz (800m, 1,500m), Sandi Morris (pole vault), Kiara Parker (100m), and Taylor Werner (5,000m).

In the recent Track & Field News formchart for the Olympic Trials, the magazine predicts top three finishes for Morris (2nd) in the pole vault and Brooks (3rd) in the heptathlon. Ewert is tabbed for fourth in the racewalk.

Friday competition at the Olympic Trials will include a pair of Razorbacks competing in the same event for the 100m, 1,500m and 5,000m.

Gear and Hiltz race in the same 1,500m first round heat, while Izzo and Werner are in the same 5,000m semifinal. Baylark and Parker race in separate heats in the first round of the 100m.

Razorbacks competing in the Jamaica National Championships next weekend include Veronica Campbell-Brown (sprints), Janeek Brown (100m hurdles), and Daszay Freeman (100m hurdles). Kennedy Thomson is entered in the 1,500m at the Canadian Championships.

Tina Sutej, who has the Olympic standard in the pole vault, will have a national championship meet next weekend. This weekend she represents Slovenia in the European Athletics Team Championship held in Bulgaria.

Dominique Scott has been named to the South African Olympic team in the 5,000m and 10,000m. Razorbacks seeking an Olympic Games standard, or a suitable placing on the global ranking system, in their respective events include Shafiqua Maloney (800m), Sparkle McKnight (400m hurdles), and Yoveinny Mota (100m hurdles).

U.S. Olympic Trials | Arkansas entries

Friday, June 18, 2021

Time (PT) Event Athlete Noon M Shot Put Qualifying Ryan Crouser Trains in Fayetteville 12:05 p.m. M Hammer Qualifying Erich Sullins Alum 4:03 p.m. W 1,500m 1st Round Nikki Hiltz Alum Krissy Gear Junior 5:54 p.m. W 5,000m 1st Round Katie Izzo Junior Taylor Werner Alum 6:30 p.m. M Shot Put FINAL (Ryan Crouser) 6:37 p.m. W 100m 1st Round Jada Baylark Junior Kiara Parker Alum

Saturday, June 19, 2021

1:00 p.m. Decathlon 100m Markus Ballengee Junior 1:50 p.m. Decathlon Long Jump Ballengee 2:50 p.m. Decathlon Shot Put Ballengee 4:00 p.m. Decathlon High Jump Ballengee 4:30 p.m. M Pole Vault Qualifying Andrew Irwin Alum 5:04 p.m. W 100m Hurdles 1st Round Taliyah Brooks Alum Payton Chadwick Alum 6:03 p.m. W 100m Semifinal (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker) 6:18 p.m. Decathlon 400m Ballengee 6:40 p.m. W 1,500m Semifinal (Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz) 7:51 p.m. W 100m FINAL (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker)

Sunday, June 20, 2021

12:15 p.m. Decathlon 110m Hurdles Markus Ballengee 1:20 p.m. Decathlon Discus Ballengee 3:45 p.m. Decathlon Pole Vault Ballengee 4:25 p.m. M Hammer FINAL (Erich Sullins) 6:03 p.m. W 100m Hurdles Semifinal (Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick) 6:15 p.m. Decathlon Javelin Ballengee 6:35 p.m. W 3k Steeplechase 1st Round Krissy Gear Junior 7:23 p.m. Decathlon 1,500m Ballengee 7:43 p.m. W 100m Hurdles FINAL (Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick)

Monday, June 21, 2021

3:30 p.m. M Pole Vault FINAL (Andrew Irwin) 5:05 p.m. W 1,500m FINAL (Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz) 5:40 p.m. W 5,000m FINAL (Katie Izzo, Taylor Werner)

Tuesday, June 22 & Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | Rest Days

Thursday, June 24, 2021

5:00 p.m. W Pole Vault Qualifying Sandi Morris Alum Nastassja Campbell Sophomore Megan Clark Trains in Fayetteville Lauren Martinez Senior 6:31 p.m. W 200m 1st Round Jada Baylark 7:00 p.m. W 800m 1st Round Nikki Hiltz 7:32 p.m. M 400m Hurdles 1st Round Nicholas Hilson Senior 8:47 p.m. W 3k Steeplechase FINAL (Krissy Gear)

Friday, June 25, 2021

1:30 p.m. M Long Jump Qualifying Jarrion Lawson Alum 2:33 p.m. M 110m Hurdles 1st Round Carl Elliott, III Senior Tre’Bien Gilbert Sophomore 3:02 p.m. W 800m Semifinal (Nikki Hiltz) 3:18 p.m. M 400m Hurdles Semifinal (Nicholas Hilson) 3:35 p.m. W 400m Hurdles 1st Round Shamier Little Trains in Fayetteville 4:25 p.m. W 200m Semifinal (Jada Baylark)

Saturday, June 26, 2021

9:01 a.m. W 20km Race Walk Taylor Ewert Freshman 1:15 p.m. Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Taliyah Brooks 2:30 p.m. Heptathlon High Jump Brooks 4:40 p.m. Heptathlon Shot Put Brooks 5:38 p.m. Heptathlon 200m Brooks 5:40 p.m. W Pole Vault FINAL (Sandi Morris, Nastassja Campbell, Megan Clark, Lauren Martinez) 6:03 p.m. M 110m Hurdles Semifinal (Carl Elliott, Tre’Bien Gilbert) 6:19 p.m. W 400m Hurdles Semifinal (Shamier Little) 6:35 p.m. M 400m Hurdles FINAL (Nicholas Hilson) 7:24 p.m. W 200m FINAL (Jada Baylark) 7:51 p.m. M 110m Hurdles FINAL (Carl Elliott, Tre’Bien Gilbert)

Sunday, June 27, 2021

1:00 p.m. Heptathlon Long Jump Taliyah Brooks 2:15 p.m. Heptathlon Javelin Brooks 4:00 p.m. M Long Jump FINAL (Jarrion Lawson) 4:04 p.m. Heptathlon 800m Brooks 4:20 p.m. W 400m Hurdles FINAL (Shamier Little) 4:52 p.m. W 800m FINAL (Nikki Hiltz)

NBC Coverage of U.S. Olympic Trials