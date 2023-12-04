FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback Athletics supplemented its annual support of the University of Arkansas’ United Way campaign with proceeds from the game against Purdue totaling $254,694.

According to a press release, the proceeds support the Arkansas 211 program of the United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

“Razorback Athletics is proud to be a part of the University of Arkansas’s annual United Way campaign that supports people throughout Arkansas,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “When we identified the opportunity to host an exhibition game with a marquee opponent to bolster our support for the campus campaign and Arkansas 211, it was something that we simply couldn’t pass up. I am grateful to our University campaign leadership, those with United Way and Purdue University who worked alongside us to make this special event possible. I also want to thank Razorback fans who helped make the day, not just a memorable win at Bud Walton Arena, but a meaningful investment into the lives of those living in our community and state.”

On December 4, a ceremony was held during the Arkansas men’s basketball game against Furman at Bud Walton Arena to present a check in support of Arkansas 211 and the United Way of NWA.

“We are profoundly grateful to Razorback Athletics for choosing Arkansas 211, a program headquartered at United Way of Northwest Arkansas, as the benefactor of the Charity Game,” United Way of Northwest Arkansas President & CEO Jackie Hancock said. “This partnership exemplifies the spirit of community and compassion, and together, we are making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need throughout our state. The support from Razorback Athletics will enhance our ability to serve our neighbors. We extend our appreciation to everyone involved for their commitment to making a positive difference throughout Arkansas.”

More than 19,200 fans packed the stadium for the game against Purdue. Arkansas won that game in overtime 81-77.