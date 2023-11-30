BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference announced on November 30 that the University of Arkansas will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the court following the team’s win against No. 7 Duke 80-75.

According to the SEC, Arkansas has been fined $100,000 for a first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Springs Meetings in 2023.

The release says the policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

According to the release, financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the conference. Institutional penalties range from $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offense.

For a nonconference contest, the release says fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are placed into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund. For conference games, fines are paid to the opposing school.