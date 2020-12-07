UA notebook: Hogs 4-0; Moody/Vanover shine, Smith/Tate steady, schedule and analytics

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — What began as a journey of unknowns due to an unprecedented insurgence of scholarship newcomers at Arkansas has at least provided some early answers after the Razorbacks’ 4-0 start to 2020-21. There are 9 first-year Hogs among the 11 on scholarship who are available to play, and a mix of freshman and transfers have shown flashes of what’s to come for a team that has yet to be challenged after being served up a dessert tray of home games against mid-major opponents in non-conference play.

Here’s what we’ve seen so far …

* Arkansas has the best record in the SEC entering Monday, and the Hogs’ winning-margin average of 35.0 points per game leads the nation among teams that have played at least 3 games.

* Arkansas is no longer small and shallow on the frontline. The SEC’s worst rebounding team last season is currently (yes, it’s early) tops in the league in rebounds per game at 48.8 (also ranks 9th in NCAA Division 1), defensive rebounds per game at 34.0, and offensive rebounds per game at 14.8. The Hogs are plus-64 on the glass — plus-16.0 per game, which ranks 12th nationally — through four games and have won the rebounding battle by double-digit margins in three games (including plus-20 in a couple of matchups). So far, 7-foot-3 sophomore Connor Vanover and 6-10 freshman Jaylin Williams are leading the team in rebounds per game at 8.8 and 6.7, respectively; combo forward Justin Smith is pulling down what would have been a team-high last season at 6.3; and guards Moses Moody at 5.5, Jalen Tate at 4.8, and JD Notae at 4.3 have done their parts. The Razorbacks bring rebounders in waves to the floor every night. Trending up or too soon to call, Hog fans?

* Moody and Vanover have flashed all-league stuff so far. Moody just had his best two games averaging 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 14-of-20 from the field for 70%, including 4-of-6 from 3 for 66.7%, and 10-of-13 free throws for 76.9% in wins last week over Texas-Arlington and Lipscomb, which earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday. The 6-foot-5 Little Rock native has started all four games in his fledgling Razorbacks career, and he’s scored in double figures in each. He leads Arkansas in scoring (17.3 points per game, ranks 7th in the SEC and 2nd among league freshmen), he’s fourth on the team in rebounds per game (5.5), he’s tied for the 4th-most steals in the SEC (7), and his 25-of-29 free throw shooting (86.2%) is good for league ranks of 2nd most makes, 3rd most takes, and 3rd in percentage (minimum 10 attempts). He’s shooting 46.3% from the field, including 37.5% from 3.

Vanover has averaged 11.8 points (62.1% field goals, including 47.1% from 3, and 100% free throws), 8.8 rebounds (3rd in the SEC), & 3.7 blocks (leads the SEC and is 3rd-best in the nation) in 19.8 minutes per game as the Razorbacks have started the season 4-0. His performances at times have been spectacular contrasts in production. He scored a team-high 23 points (8-of-11 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3, and 3-of-3 free throws) to go with a then-career-high-matching 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in only 18 minutes off the bench in an impressive display of fast-and-efficient offense against MVSU in the season-opener on Nov. 25. Then in his first start as a Razorback against UNT on Nov. 28, Vanover was a defensive force anchoring the interior. He registered a career-high 16 rebounds (included 14 defensive boards) to go with a career-high 6 blocks while he also altered countless shot attempts in the paint in a career-high 34 minutes. He provided an ideal backline defense for the Hogs’ overall effort that limited the Mean Green to only 2-of-13 three-point shooting (15.4%). It was a stellar 1-2 defensive punch against a UNT team that ranked Top 15 nationally a season ago in both field-goal percentage offense and three-point field-goal percentage offense. In game three against Texas-Arlington last Wednesday, Vanover scored 12 points (5-of-6 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3) in only 12 minutes. He used 15 minutes of playing time in game four against Lipscomb to rack up game-highs in rebounds (9) and blocks (4).

* Arkansas was the best defensive three-point field-goal-percentage team in Division 1 basketball a season ago (27.2%), but so far the Razorbacks have been on a roller-coaster defending the 3-line. In game two and four, the Hogs flashed glimpses of ’19-20 by holding North Texas and Licpsomb to a combined 7-of-34 from distance (20.6%), but in games one and three against Mississippi Valley State and Texas-Arlington the Hogs yielded a combined 20-of-52 from 3 (38.5%). It all adds up to a defensive three-point field-goal-percentage of 27-of-92 for 29.3%, which currently does not rank in the national top 50 among teams that have played at least 2 games. Head coach Eric Musselman talked about his second Hogs quad as having collective lateral mobility issues, so maybe that has played into the intermittent issues covering up perimeter shooters.

* What’d you expect from a couple of highly regarded senior graduate-transfers? Smith and Tate have been reliable, steady, and consistent, which at minimum meets expectations and may exceed some. Smith, who transferred to Arkansas from Indiana, is on pace for career-high averages in scoring at 12.8 points per game, rebounding at 6.3, and steals at 1.8. Smith (6-7) has been as good as advertised when reflecting on preseason training camp and practice reports — that he was the team’s most consistent player at both ends of the floor. Tate (6-6) has been the team’s primary handler and faciliator, and he’s been consistently effective at both ends of the floor. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and a team-best 3.8 assists (his total of 15 assists is tied for 3rd-most in the SEC) in 22.3 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field (that include 3-of-6 from 3) and 75% at the free throw line.

* Arkansas’ ball movement was understandably hot-and-cold through the first three games — understandable because of all the new pieces playing together for the first time — but against Lipscomb on Saturday the ball was passed quickly, crisply, sharply, and effectively from the outset as the Hogs tallied a total of 237 passes in the game, the most under Musselman who professed a desire to hit the 200-pass mark every game when he was hired 20 months ago. Arkansas is not only bigger in ’20-21, but the collective ball-skill and face-up shooting skill among the backcourt and frontcourt is the best at Arkansas in years, maybe ever, so it was a matter of time before the offense would hit the high gears while performing smoothly. In particular, Moody seemed to benefit from the wider driving lanes provided by the pass-first ball movement. He and Vanover appear to be great complements to each other when they are on the same side of the floor playing off the screen game or simple two-man inside-out passing. Against Lipscomb, typical dribble-drivers Vance Jackson, Jr., Desi Sills, and Notae got off the ball first and hunted driving opportunities off of good ball movement.

* The SEC coaches’ preseason All SEC second-team pick Sills (6-1 junior combo guard from Jonesboro) is averaging 10.5 points (5th on the team) in 24.8 minutes per game, and he leads the Hogs and is tied for 2nd in the SEC with 8 steals. His 55.6% field goal shooting (15-of-27) has been an obvious plus (includes 4-of-11 from 3 for 36.4%), but free throw shooting (8-of-13 for 61.5%) needs to improve. The foursome of Notae (11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists in 20.5 minutes); freshman 6-10 forward / center Jaylin Williams (5.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 50% field goals including 42.8% from 3, and 100% free throws in 16.7 minutes); freshman 6-0 point guard KK Robinson (6.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes); and senior grad-transfer 6-9 forward Vance Jackson, Jr. (6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes) has contributed meaningful production and impact intermittently but has not quite yet solidified specific roles within the rotation.

Sked hits skid

With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing game postponements and cancellations across the landscape of college sports, the Hoop Hogs have felt its effects for the first time as it relates to their non-conference slate as Tuesday’s scheduled road game at Tulsa — it was to be Arkansas’ first game away from home in ’20-21 — was postponed due to the Golden Hurricane’s “pause” to its basketall season due to Covid-19 issues. Tulsa hopes to emerge from quartine by the end of the week, but Arkansas is working tirelessly to add a mid-week home game (likely on Wednesday) with a long list of schools that have either reached out or been contacted.

The most attractive, regional possiblity would be SMU (4-0), which recently had an upcoming mid-week game against Vanderbilt canceled. The Ponies could bus in and out of Fayetteville, the swap would create the SEC-v-American Athletic Conference matchup that both teams missed out on when Tulsa and Vandy had to stand down temporarily, and it would give both programs a worthy early-season test. SMU (No. 54 in KenPom.com’s rankings) is coming off a 66-64 Saturday road win over Dayton. Other logical choices would be Texas Southern (head coach is Johnny Jones, who Musselman and Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick served under as assistants when Jones was head coach at LSU a few years ago) and the Little Rock Trojans (3-2), who the Hogs defeated in a preaseason exhibition game last season, although Hogs’ icon and Trojans head coach Darrell Walker on Monday announced via Twitter that he and Musselman had talked about the two teams playing but could not work it out. Musselman followed up with a tweet to say the Hogs were unsuccessful trying to land a match-up with other in-state schools. Arkansas will host Central Arkansas of the Southland Conference on Saturday as part of its original non-conference schedule that was released last month.

There are more possibilities for replacement opponents this week, and it will be interesting to see what shakes out. But even if the Hogs find an opponent to host for a mid-week game, it likely means 8 consecutive non-conference games at BWA before opening up SEC play on the road at Auburn on Dec. 30.

Early analytics, polls, NCAAT projections

Arkansas entered Monday ranked No. 20 in Sagarin / USA Today ratings, No. 36 in ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index), and No. 43 in KenPom.com’s rankings. In ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s update on Friday to his projected 68-team NCAA tournament field, he slotted the Hogs as an 11-seed. Last week (Nov. 30), the Hogs received 2 voter points in the Associated Press’ weekly Top 25 poll voted on by 65 media members that cover college basketball, but Arkansas did not receive any votes in the most-recent AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday (Dec. 7). The NCAA’s initial NET rankings for ’20-21 have yet to be released.

Little Rock Trojans transfer due in next week

Junior-transfer Kamani Johnson (6-7 forward, Brooklyn native) won’t have far to travel when he moves to Fayetteville in mid-December to join the Razorbacks for the spring semester. He’s expected to sit out the remainder of the ’20-21 season while practicing with the team before resuming his playing eligibility in ’21-22. Johnson was third-team All Sun Belt Conference as a sophomore at Little Rock last season when the Trojans won the league’s regular-season title. He started 25 of 31 games played and averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field and 72.7% from the free thow line in ’19-20.