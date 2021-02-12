UA notebook: Hogs end Kentucky drought & control NCAA Tournament destiny after slow SEC start

LITTLE ROCK — As was the case in most of the successful seasons under the watch of his predecessor, Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman is leading a 2020-21 campaign that has seen a slow and sometimes treacherous start in SEC play only to run up multiple consecutive wins as a ramp-up to a potential strong finish down the stretch of the regular season while setting up postseason opportunities beyond the SEC tournament.

In Mike Anderson’s three NCAA tournament campaigns (’14-15, ’16-17, and ’17-18) during his final five seasons at Arkansas, the Hogs began SEC play: a) 2-2 followed by a 7-game winning streak serving as the catalyst for a final 13-5 mark in ’14-15; b) 1-3 followed by two 5-game SEC winning streaks serving as the catalysts for a final 12-6 league mark in ’16-17; and c) 2-4 followed by a 4-game winning streak serving as the catalyst for a final 10-8 league mark in ’17-18.

The current Arkansas team began SEC play only 2-4, but following Tuesday’s 81-80 win at Kentucky that ended a 7-year, 8-game losing skid against the Wildcats the Hogs are riding a 5-game league winning streak and have moved into a three-way tie for second place in the SEC at 7-4 while establishing a strong foothold in the NCAA NET rankings (currently No. 26).

The point being made here is not to compare coaches or the program under different regimes, but rather to illustrate that during the course of 4 of the most-recent 7 seasons (including ’20-21) the Razorbacks found ways to overcome poor starts in the SEC and cobble together at least one significant, multiple-game winning streak in the middle of (or late) in league play — often looking rough doing it — to catapult themselves into serious NCAAT contention.

If recent history serves as a reliable forecaster, these Razorbacks will weather early storms as they have put themsevles in a great spot entering their last 7 games of the regular season. For a team lacking quality wins on their resume, they’ll get their chances to change that as 4 of their final 7 opponents are ranked in the NCAA NET Top 50.

It starts Saturday with a crucial road game against No. 10 Missouri (13-4, 6-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 34 entering Thursday), a team that snapped Arkansas’ 9-0 start to the season with a physical, halfcourt-dominant 81-68 win at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Jan. 2 — the first domino in a 4-out-of-5-SEC-games losing skid for the Hogs.

The Tigers offer the Hogs their last chance at a road win over a NET Top 50 team in a Quad-1 game.

Game time is set for 3 p.m. CT in Columbia, Mo., with ESPN2 providing national television coverage.

“Obviously, a team that’s ranked so high in the national polls, we’ve got to go on the road and play against a really, really good team that’s ranked,” Musselman said on Thursday. “I think the last time we played them, they were coming off a loss, and this time it’s the same thing. So we have to understand what we’re walking into. We’ve played good basketball of late, but every game is different. You’ve got to go earn wins.

“Certainly, Missouri is a really well-coached team. They do a good job on both sides of the basketball. They make things difficult to score on the offensive end for us, and then offensively they do a great job, they’ve got a lot of good pieces.”

Scouting the Missouri Tigers

Mizzou is coming off an uncharacteristic blowout loss, 80-59, at the hands of host Ole Miss on Wednesday after sweeping the previous week with home wins over then-No. 10 Alabama (68-65) and Kentucky (75-70). The Tigers have won 6 of their last 8 games and they are 8-1 at home with the lone loss suffered against then-No. 7 Tennessee in the league opener on Dec. 30. Missouri is 4-1 against the current NET Top 26 and the Tigers are 5-3 in Quad-1 games.

Possessing arguably the best combination of veterans and quality depth in the SEC, the Tigers are led by a quartet of guards in 6-3 senior Dru Smith (14.2, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 39.7% from 3, and 83.9% free throws); 6-2 junior Xavier Pinson (14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 32.5% from 3, 81.5% free throws); 6-5 senior Mark Smith (10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 31.8% from 3, 774% free throws); and 6-5 junior Javion Pickett (7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 51.9% field goals including 38.1% from 3, 84.6% free throws). On the frontline, there’s more quality veteran depth led by senior 6-10, 260-pound center Jeremiah Tilmon (12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 62.7% field goals, 49.0% free throws); sophomore 6-7 forward Kobe Brown (6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds); senior 6-10 forward Mitchell Smith of Van Buren, Ark. (4.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 85.7% free throws).

The aforementioned top 7 for Mizzou is averaging between 19.5 and 32.7 minutes per game, and each has played in all 17 of the Tigers’ games in ’20-21. That’s a stable far cry for a program that had key players missing for multiple games with injuries in the previous two seasons.

As a team, Mizzou does not showcase many “wow” statistical advantages. The Tigers average 73.8 points per game to rank 8th in the league, which is to say their preference to turn games into halfcourt, physical, grinding affairs has been an overall success. They excel at being as methodical as necessary to probe driving opportunities while putting pressure on defenses to be disciplined without fouling. They’re adept at finding ways to get into gaps, penetrate, and attack the paint while seeking contact to get to the free throw line (22.8 freebie attempts per game ranks No. 1 in the SEC). Defensively, Mizzou does a good job of funneling, crowding, helping, recovering, and challenging drives while forcing tough-angle shots.

Keys to Razorbacks’ success in Arkansas-v-Mizzou matchup

This matchup appears to boil down to how Arkansas answers four big questions:

1) Will Arkansas senior forward Justin Smith provide the needed ingredient that was missing in the first meeting as he was out for the first of four games after having ankle surgery, and will big men Connor Vanover and/or Jaylin Williams aid him around the basket? Smith is the Razorbacks’ most consistent, reliable interior player and it was evident he was missed when the Tigers dominated the the glass (51-36) and points-in-the-paint (34-22) with Tilmon (25 points and 11 rebounds) and Pinson (23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) taking turns controlling the action going toward the basket. Vanover and a small-ball Arkansas lineup got pushed around in the first game, while Williams was inserted in the second half for some too-little, too-late production off the bench (8 points and 3 rebounds).

2) Will Arkansas finish around the rim? The Hogs have struggled converting layups and close-range shots throughout the season, including a dreadful 3-of-23 effort against Mizzou in the first meeting. While the Tigers are not a typical rim-protecting team in terms of shot-blocking, they are good at staying in front of their men, collapsing and helping at the right times, and forcing contested shots from tough angles. Slashers like Jalen Tate, JD Notae, Desi Sills, and Davonte “Devo” Davis will collectively need to find ways to either finish or smartly create contact to get to the free throw line. Vanover and Sillis combined for 1-of-21 shooting in the first meeting, but Vanover in particular has been better of late at finishing in traffic around the rim, and he’ll be called upon to do more of the same on Saturday.

3) Will Arkansas limit Mizzou’s free throw shooting attempts or approach matching the Tigers in free throw opportunities? Interstingly enough, the Hogs came close to doing the latter in their 13-point loss at home as Missouri made 28-of-39 attempts (71.8%) compared to Arkansas’ 23-of-34 (67.6%). Being on the road this time around might mean a larger free throw disparity, making it important for the Hogs to find ways to stay as close as possible in the FTA department.

4) Will Arkansas force turnovers and cash in this time? The Hogs were plus-12 in the turnover department with 13 steals in the first meeting (21-9) but managed only a plus-6 advantage in points-off-turnovers (15-9) and only plus-4 in fastbreak points (13-9). With that many steals and live-ball turnovers, the Hogs should have converted more into easy points. Should they find themselves winning the turnover battle again in decisive fashion, this time they’ll need to convert those if they expect to pull out a win on the road.

“It was definitely weird, it was definitely difficult,” Smith said Thursday of sitting out and watching his Hogs struggle in the first Mizzou tilt. “It’s kind of what fueled my rehab and what made me really want to get back so quickly. It was because I couldn’t just sit there and watch the Missouri game, then LSU, and even Tennessee. It was tough. I wanted to be out there for my teammates, and I really wanted to help us win.”

Hog facts, stats, and trends

* With the Razorbacks’ victory Tuesday in Lexington, Ky., Musselman evened up his record in SEC games (15-15) while doing the same in his head-to-head coaching matchups (1-1) against Kentucky’s John Calipari, and he notched his 35th overall win as Head Hog.

* He’s not exactly a knockdown free throw shooter (67.4% on the season), but senior combo guard Jalen Tate was true on a 2-of-2 trip with 4.3 seconds remaining that proved to be the game-winners in Tuesday’s 81-80 victory at Kentucky. In fact, Tate was a perfect 5-of-5 at the line against the ‘Cats as part of his team-high 15 points to go with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 37 minutes. Prior to that performance, Tate had made only 8-of-15 freebie attempts (53.3%) spanning the Hogs’ previous 5 games. On the season, the 6-6 Tate is Arkansas’ primary handler and facilitator with averages of 10.9 points, 4.4 assists (3rd in the SEC), 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.9 turnovers in 29.0 minutes per game while shooting 50.3% from the field, including 36.7% from 3.

* Arkansas is 15-0 against NCAA NET Nos. 56 and worse with 13 of those victories coming by double-digit margins, and it is 0-5 against the NET Top 50 with an average losing margin of 13.8 points. Through their first 20 of the maximum scheduled 27 games, the Hogs have yet to defeat a team that would earn an NCAAT at-large bid if the season ended today.

* Arkansas is 3-4 in road games, including 3-0 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 60.

* Arkansas is the No. 1 rebounding team in the SEC at 40.9 boards per game, but in their 5 losses the glass tables were turned as 4 of those opponents won the rebounding battle by a collective average margin of plus-9.5. Smith was out of the lineup for three of those games.

* The Hogs are 14-2 with Smith in the lineup, and 1-3 without him. The bouncy 6-7 transfer from Indiana is averaging 11.1 points, a team-best 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. In Arkansas’ last 6 games, he’s averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 54.2% from the field. His 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Hogs’ win over Mississippi State last week was his second double-double of the season.

* Vanover (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks in 16 minutes against Kentucky) has played well and produced in the last 4 games as the 7-3 Little Rock native averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks while shooting 51.4% from the field. Vanover’s 2-of-2 free throw effort against Kentucky on Tuesday kept him perfect at the line on the season (he’s 19-of-19). His 15 blocked shots in the last 4 games are tied for the most he’s recorded in 4 consecutive games all season, and his rim-protection resurgence has him as the SEC’s 3rd best shot-blocker at 2.0 rejections per game. Vanover’s 13-point / 8-rebound performance against MSU last week stands as only his second game of the season to score in double figures while tallying at least 8 rebounds.

* Arkansas’ trio of available freshmen Moses Moody, Davis, and Williams have been as key to the Hogs’ 5-game SEC winning streak and overall league success as any group of Hogs.

Moody (14 points and 7 rebounds against Big Blue) continues on a path for all-league recognition. The 6-foot-6 Little Rock native leads the team with 16.3 points per game (7th in the SEC); he’s 2nd on the squad with 5.7 rebounds per game (18th in the league); he’s tops among Hogs in made field goals (107, tied for 3rd-most in the SEC) and his 45% field goal shooting ranks 8th in the league; his 35 made three-pointers are second-most on the team (tied for 10th-most in the SEC); his 37.2% three-point shooting percentage leads the team (17th-best in the SEC); and his 77-of-95 effort from the free throw line for 81.1% all rank best on the team with SEC rankings of tied for 3rd-most in makes, 6th-most in takes, and 7th-best in shooting percentage. According to ShotQuality.com, Moody is the “only one player in the power 5 schools” who is “above or equal to the 95th percentile in short mid-range efficiency” and “above or equal to the 85th percentile in catch-and-shoot three-point efficiency.” Moody is the only Razorback so far to receive an individual league award this season as he was once named SEC Freshman of the Week. He’s one of only four freshman nationally to average at least 16 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Davis, a 6-3 guard and native of Jacksonville, has carved out a nice niche in the rotation as he has earned 5 starts on the season while increasing his playing time and production since the beginning of league action. In his last 9 games, Davis has averaged 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line. Davis’ brand of high-energy, intensity-at-both-ends play has been a necessary component to winning when you look at his impact in victories over Auburn (twice), Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Kentucky. His defense and last-second steal were crucial elements in Tuesday’s win over the Wildcats.

Williams’ 9-point, team-high-matching-7-rebound, 1-block performance in 23 minutes in Arkansas’ one-point win over Kentucky was just his latest key contribution to the Hogs’ SEC success. The 6-10, 245-poind big man from Fort Smith was also valuable in wins over Auburn at home (7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 28 minutes) and Georgia at home (2 points, team-high 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in 20 minutes). In Arkansas’ three league losses against Missouri, Tennessee, and LSU, Williams was a bright spot and averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steal in 19.7 minutes. Williams is the best charge-taker on the team, he’s willing to dive to the floor to battle for loose balls, he’s a plus-passer for a big, and he’s an efficient shooter (51.4% from the field) with per-40-minute averages of 11.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Analytics, polls, NCAAT projections

As mentioned above, Arkansas entered Thursday with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 26 and the resume includes a 1-4 record in Quad-1 games, 3-1 in Q2 games, and 11-0 in Q3/4 games. Wins over Kentucky (NET No. 79), North Texas (NET No. 77), and Mississippi State (NET No. 80) offer a chance to improve to another Q1 win and two more Q2 wins, respectively, if all three teams finish the season ranked in the NET Top 75. Arkansas needs Auburn (NET No. 64) to remain in the NET Top 75 for the seasons sweep to remain as Q1 and Q2 wins.

The Hogs are currently ranked No. 22 in ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index), No. 23 in Sagarin / USA Today ratings, and No. 24 in KenPom.com’s rankings. In ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s update on Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021) to his projected 68-team NCAA tournament field, he slotted the Hogs as a 9-seed. Arkansas’ strong analytics rankings remain a contrast to the lack of Top 50 NET wins.

The Hogs received 3 voter points in the most-recent Associated Press weekly Top 25 poll (Monday, Feb. 8, 2021) that are voted on by 65 media members who cover college basketball.