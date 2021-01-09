UA recruiting notebook: Hogs offer ’22 wing; ’23 Bryson Warren & transfer update

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have offered a scholarship to 2022 Braeden Moore of Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tenn.

“This (Saturday) morning from Coach (Arkansas assistant Clay) Moser,” Moore told Hogville.net regarding the who and when of his Hog offer being extended. “I’m excited about it. I’ve been speaking with Coach Moser since July.”

Moore averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds a game.

“I’ve been playing varsity since 8th grade and achieved 1,000 points halfway through my sophomore year,” Moore said.

Moore (6-8 wing and California native) took to Twitter early Saturday morning to announce the news of his Hog offer: “Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Arkansas.” he shared via Twitter.

Moore, a member of the Memphis-based Team Thad grassroots hoops progam on the Nike EYBL circuit, reportedly also holds offers from Memphis, Arizona State, TCU, Rutgers, Boston College, Nebraska, St. John’s. San Diego State, and SMU, among others.

* 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren (6-2 point guard) of Little Rock Central has been on a scoring tear of late, averaging 31.5 points to go with 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals over his last 4 games while shooting 60.1% from the field, including 56.8% from 3, and 82.8% free throws.. He’s scored a career-high 36 points in a win over Bentonville West on Dec. 29 followed by games of 29 points (in an overtime win against Hot Springs), 25 points (in a win over rival North Little Rock 6A-Central, where Warren played as a freshman last season before transferring to Central), and 35 points on Friday (in an overtime win over Fort Smith Northside). Warren is ranked as the No. 11 point guard in the nation in the 2023 class by ESPN.

* According to Justin Byerly of HoopSeen, Arkansas has reportedly reached out to Houston sophomore-transfer Caleb Mills, who was picked as the preseason American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Since entering the transfer portal earlier in the week, Mills (6-3 guard, Arden, N.C.) has reportedly already been contacted by coaches from Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida State, Texas, North Carolina State, oregon, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Wake Forest, and Boston College. Mills played in only 4 of the Cougars’ 10 games in ’20-21, averaging 9.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game qhile shooting 44.8% from the field (including 1-of-4 from 3 for 25%) and 100% from the free throw line (12-of-12). As a freshman in ’19-20, Mills started 7 of the 31 games he played in and averaged 13.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 22.5 minutes per game while shooting 38.5% from the field, including 36.5% from 3, and 75.3% from the free throw line.