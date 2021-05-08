UA recruiting notebook: Hogs target Swede, new ’22 offer, Ford OV, Ware 5-Star trek

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 27: Head coach Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after defeating Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — Landing five top 100 propects from the high school ranks spanning the 2020 and 2021 classes are among the recruiting wins on Eric Musselman’s resume since he came to Arkansas roughly two years ago, and now he has the Razorbacks in a good spot with an international prospect who some believe is 5-star caliber.

A rising star from Sweden, Bobi Klintman (6-8, 190, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan.) has been on the Hogs coaching staff’s radar since the fall of 2020. He’s ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Sweden and the No. 114 (4-star) prospect according to 247Sports.com.

“It’s (Arkansas) a great program and coaching staff, and they have been recruiting me for a while so I’m just thinking positive things about the program,” Klintman said in a recent interview.

A source told Hogville.net that assistant coach Clay Moser was recruiting Klintman to Arkansas months ago, and Klintman confirmed he’s also been talking to Head Hog Eric Musselman.

“They’re (Razorbacks’ coaching staff) showing much interest,” said Klintman, who added that an upcoming visit to Arkansas is “not 100% but I’ve got it in my plans.”

Klintman currently holds offers from Kansas, Virginia, Rutgers, Nebraska, Utah, San Francisco, Santa Clara with heavy interest from the Hogs and other high-major programs.

Klintman’s older brother — 2021 Ibbe Klintman (6-8 F, Scotland Campus Basketball in Pennsylvania) — signed in April with Central Arkansas University and will be playing his college ball in Conway beginning in 2021-22.

“Some think he’s (Bobi Klintman) the top prospect in his class in the world,” the source told Hogville.net in mid-April. “Elite shooter. His older brother just signed with UCA, so he’d be right down the road and that could give them (Arkansas) an edge.”

Klintman described his game this way: “I’m a versatile player who can shoot the ball from 3,” he said. “Really good and have a good feel for the game, pretty athletic too, and a good playmaker.”

Indeed, his game highlights and raw game footage reveal Klintman is a long, jack-of-all-trades wing with a high floor IQ who possesses what appears to be plus-skill as both a shooter and passer.

* 2022 in-state top 40 prospect sets Arkansas OV dates: Hogville.net was the first to report on Friday that 2022 Hog offer Derrian Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, composite national No. 39 / 4-star prospect) is set to begin his 48-hour official visit to Arkansas on Tuesday, June 1. Ford also announced on Friday that he will no longer be playing spring and summer grassroots basketball with 17U Houston Hoops of the Nike EYBL circuit, but instead will focus on individual training in Magnolia as well as in central Arkansas until his senior season begins at Magnolia in ’21-22. The two-time 4A state champion has taken unofficial vists to Arkansas in the past, including his first UOV there in the summer of 2019.

* Hogs offer 2022 prospect in California: A source told Hogville.net on Friday evening that Arkansas had just extended a scholarship offer to 2022 Chris Bunch (6-7 wing, De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., 17U Team Griffin, national No. 89 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com), and roughly 15 minutes later Bunch confirmed the source information when he tweet-announced his Hog offer. For months the Hogs have been recruiting Bunch, who now has ties to Arkansas’ coaching staff in that new assistant coach Gus Argenal’s brother, Justin Argenal, is Bunch’s coach at De La Salle.

* NLR big man making a case that he’s 5-star worthy: 2022 Arkansas offer Kel’el Ware (6-11 forward / center, North Little Rock, 17U All Arkansas Red, national No. 30 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) is off to a great start to the 2021 grassroots hoops season, and certainly his performances against three 5-star prospects so far speaks emphatically that a move up in the recruiting rankings with a 5-star propsect designation is deserved. Consider: Ware had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks going head-to-head against 2023 composite national No. 9 / 5-star prospect Baye Fall (6-10 F/C, 17U Colorado Hawks) a few weeks ago; Ware had 33 points and 5 rebounds in matching up recently against 2022 ESPN national No. 18 / 5-star prospect Gradey Dick (6-7 combo forward, 17U KCRunGMC); and Ware had 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks on Friday night going head-to-head against 2022 ESPN national No. 21 / 5-star Vincent Iwuchukwu (7-0 center, 17U JL3 Elite) while holding Iwuchukwu to 6 points. Ware has the Hogs among his top 10 schools of interest.

Here are highlights of Ware playing against Iwuchukwu from 17U All Arkansas Red’s 82-67 win Friday night over 17U JL3 Elite in the Who Want the Smoke event in Duncanville, Texas … https://twitter.com/TXHSBB/status/1390924029549219841?s=20

* Portal prospect still in the mix for Hogs: Eastern Illinois senior-transfer Marvin Johnson (6-6 guard, first team All Ohio Valley Conference in ’20-21 after averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals) remains a recruiting target for Arkansas, according to sources, as he has the Hogs in his final 4 list of schools that includes Mississippi State, New Mexico State, and Drake.