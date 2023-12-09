BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas may be encouraging its women’s basketball fans to show up in tacky holiday sweaters and attire on Sunday, but doesn’t want that to carry over to its play on the court.

Arkansas (8-2) will host the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-7) at 1 p.m. for its annual holiday game, one that be televised by the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks will be looking to complete a sweep of its four in-state foes this season and push its mark to 15-0 since the ban on playing other schools in Arkansas was lifted in 2019.

“It will be a good match up,” Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors said. “I don’t want to compare them to our other in state games, but it is probably going to be our biggest challenge we have had of the in-state games since we stared playing these.”

Neighbors, whose team routed Louisiana Tech 100-60 on Thursday night, notes don’t be fooled by UAPB’s subpar record.

The Lions own a 78-76 road win at SMU and where competitive in road losses at Oregon, Oregon State, Arkansas State and North Texas and in neutral site games with Mississippi State, Tulsa and Clemson.

Former McDonald’s All American guard Zaay Green heads up a talented roster that Lions head coach Dawn Thornton has assembled.

The 6-2 Green, a former Tennessee and Texas A&M player, is averaging 19.8 points per game.

“She’s obviously an SEC player and Dawn has done an absolutely unbelievable job down there,” Neighbors said. “…She has put a roster together down there that rivals some teams in the bigger conferences.

“But Zay is multi-dimensional. She’s explosive. She can get her shot whenever she wants, she can change the game on both ends. There is a reason that everybody in the country wanted her coming out of (Duncaville, Texas) high school.”

UAPB has another former SEC player in 6-5 center Maori Davenport (6.0, 5.8), who played at Georgia and Rutgers before coming to Pine Bluff.

Former Fayetteville High star and Memphis transfer Coriah Beck (9.6), daughter of former Razorback Corey Beck, has played the last two seasons at UAPB.

“Now they’ve got Maori down they’re with them and Coriah Beck does an unbelievable job filling her role,” Neighbors said.



UAPB is also waiting on an eligibility decision on 6-2 forward Starr Jacobs, who transferred in from Texas-Arlington.

“They’ve got a player sitting out and I am just figuring it is going to be our luck in Jacobs that was the two-time Player of the Year in their league starts playing against us,” Neighbors said. “She’s getting ready to play, too.”

Photo by John D. James